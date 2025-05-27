Predicting every NFL team's sack leader ahead of the 2025 season

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Hines-Allen, EDGE

You’re likely to see a two-way race between Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker for the Jaguars’ team lead in sacks this coming season after Walker hit double digits last season and Hines-Allen has proven he can do it in the past. Because of how many years we’ve seen both Hines-Allen and Walker with less than 10 sacks, however, I considered a darkhorse here in Maason Smith, one of my favorite prospects in the 2024 class.

Tennessee Titans: Jeffery Simmons, IDL

The Tennessee Titans don’t have a clear player off the edge who looks like a 10-sack player, so I went with the best player on their defensive front in Jeffery Simmons. It could be Arden Key or potentially someone else on this unit who steps up, but the Titans are a work in progress off the edge and need young guys to give them something to build around moving forward.

Indianapolis Colts: Laiatu Latu, EDGE

The Colts moved on from one of their best pass rushers this offseason, letting Dayo Odeyingbo head off to the Chicago Bears in free agency. This unit has a player ready for a huge breakout year in 2025, however, in 2024 first-round pick Laiatu Latu. Latu was the top defensive player off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft and the Colts felt like they stole him in the middle of round one. He’s got 10-plus sacks written all over him this year.

Houston Texans: Danielle Hunter, EDGE

One of the toughest teams to project for a sack leader is the Houston Texans, because they have both Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson coming off the edge. Hunter is entering his absolute prime years and has averaged 13.0 sacks over the last three seasons. He and Anderson might battle it out through the end of the season, but I’m taking the veteran Hunter to beat him out. They should combine for at least 24 either way.