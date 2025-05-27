Predicting every NFL team's sack leader ahead of the 2025 season

AFC East

New England Patriots: Harold Landry, EDGE

Mike Vrabel has taken over the operation in New England, and he’s added a couple of intriguing candidates to potentially come in and lead his team in sacks this season. First off, we have Harold Landry, the edge rusher formerly of the Titans who has averaged 10.5 sacks over his last three seasons played. He had nine sacks last year and his biggest competition in New England might come from Milton Williams, another free agent pickup coming over from the Eagles.

Miami Dolphins: Chop Robinson, EDGE

The more you look at the Dolphins depth chart, the more you see the potential for great competition for the team lead in sacks. The Dolphins have Zach Sieler returning as their team leader last season with 10 sacks, and 10 sacks in each of the last two seasons. He’s not getting the respect he deserves, but there’s a lot of talent off the edge for this Miami team. They’ve got three first-rounders on the roster in Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, and Chop Robinson. I’ll go with Robinson as the new team leader in the sack category.

New York Jets: Will McDonald IV, EDGE

The Jets may have gotten bamboozled by Haason Reddick last offseason, but they got a breakout year from former first-round pick Will McDonald IV, who had 10.5 sacks and 24 quarterback hits in his second NFL season. McDonald really became a force off the edge and will be a fun weapon for Aaron Glenn to build around. He’s low-hanging fruit for the Jets’ team lead in sacks this coming season.

Buffalo Bills: Gregory Rousseau, DE

There are a lot of new faces on the Buffalo Bills’ defensive front this year, but Gregory Rousseau remains. And he seems inevitable as the team’s sack leader in 2025. Over four NFL seasons, Rousseau only has 25 total sacks but he’s coming off of arguably his best year yet with 8.0 sacks and a career-best 24 QB hits. He might be blooming a bit later and could reach that 10-plus sack mark in 2025.