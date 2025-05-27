Predicting every NFL team's sack leader ahead of the 2025 season

NFC North

Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, DE

The Lions are going to be seriously hoping that Aidan Hutchinson is truly back from a gruesome leg injury that cost him a good chunk of last season. Hutchinson is really the only hope for the Lions off the edge this season as they didn’t do enough to really upgrade that unit and the depth, especially after last year where that became a major issue. Hutchinson is the lone ranger here, or someone is going to have to come flying into frame out of nowhere.

Minnesota Vikings: Andrew Van Ginkel, EDGE

There are a few guys for the Minnesota Vikings that could really end up in this conversation when the season is rolling along. It could be any number of EDGE guys like Andrew Van Ginkel, Jonathan Greenard, and 2024 first-round pick Dallas Turner. It could even be a new addition like Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen who can finish the deal behind the line of scrimmage. I picked Van Ginkel to lead them in sacks this year, almost in a “pick a name out of a hat” style. It could be so many guys here.

Chicago Bears: Montez Sweat, EDGE

Montez Sweat was so great for the Chicago Bears after they traded for him during the 2023 season, but he struggled a little bit last season in what was supposed to be a huge year for him. The Bears are going to be manifesting Sweat getting back to form this season after a concerning 12 QB hits in 16 games last year and just 5.5 sacks. He only has one year with double-digit sacks (12.5 in 2023) but the Bears will be expecting at least that in 2025.

Green Bay Packers: Rashan Gary, EDGE

The Packers are one of three teams in the NFC North that might not have done enough this offseason to upgrade off the edge. The Vikings already loaded up last offseason, but the rest of the division is really relying on just one guy to provide the majority of their sack production. Rashan Gary is that guy for the Packers, although he’s never even had 10 sacks in a season at this point. Maybe someone like Lukas Van Ness can put things together for them this season.