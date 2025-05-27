Predicting every NFL team's sack leader ahead of the 2025 season

NFC East

New York Giants: Brian Burns, EDGE

The Giants, if nothing else, have assembled a really interesting group of pass rushers on the defensive front. They have one of the league’s best EDGE players in veteran Brian Burns, and former first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux has also proven himself capable of being a double-digit sack player in the past. They’ve now added 3rd overall pick Abdul Carter into the mix along with interior lineman Dexter Lawrence. You’ve got a lot of candidates here but Burns is the Batman of this Justice League. Or, wait – he’s Spiderman. You get the idea.

Philadelphia Eagles: Nolan Smith, EDGE

It’s year three for Nolan Smith with the Philadelphia Eagles, and this is his best chance yet to be the team leader in sacks. Josh Sweat is off to the Arizona Cardinals. Milton Williams is off to the New England Patriots. You’re going to have to deal with Jalen Carter likely racking up sacks as well, but Smith is going to be that top dog off the edge for Philly this year and I think he’s ready to step up as this team’s best edge rusher.

Washington Commanders: Jer’Zhan Newton, DL

When you look at the Commanders' depth chart right now, you can’t help but be underwhelmed by the pass rush and defensive front seven, in general. The Commanders got great production last year out of Dante Fowler Jr., but he bolted for the Dallas Cowboys in free agency. We’ve kind of seen what Dorance Armstrong is at this point. We’ve seen what Daron Payne is at this point. At least Jer’Zhan Newton is a bit of an unknown who could step up for this team on the interior. He might end up leading the team in sacks, but it also might be just 7 or 8 of them.

Dallas Cowboys: Micah Parsons, LB

There are a number of players around the league who are low-hanging fruit in this category, and Micah Parsons leading the Cowboys in sacks is definitely one of them. Parsons is one of the best sack artists in the entire league and is seemingly able to sleepwalk his way to 12 or more of them at this point. He’s going to be the team’s sack leader again in 2025 barring an injury or unexpected breakout from someone else.