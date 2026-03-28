Raiders could hit NFL Draft grand slam for Fernando Mendoza with one trade up

If the Las Vegas Raiders drafting Fernando Mendoza with the #1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft is a foregone conclusion at this point, then what they do with their next pick is a lot more interesting.

How you follow up a quarterback selection in the NFL Draft is so important. The Raiders obviously have a fun nucleus offensively with Brock Bowers possibly being the best tight end in the game, and Ashton Jeanty expected to take a huge leap forward in his second NFL season. But what about at the wide receiver position?

There are some young players the Raiders still like (Jack Bech, Tre Tucker, Dont'e Thornton), but there isn't a true top target at the receiver position on the roster right now. The Raiders could move up in the 2026 NFL Draft and make Fernando Mendoza an even happier camper by bringing in his old Indiana teammate Omar Cooper Jr.

Raiders should look to trade up for WR Omar Cooper Jr. in the 2026 NFL Draft

Having the Raiders double-up with Indiana offensive players is not a novel concept, but the idea of the Raiders getting Omar Cooper Jr. in the 2nd round of this year's draft feels more far-fetched than ever.

Most outlets now consider Cooper a top-20 (or 25) overall prospect in this draft, and the Raiders have a rather long wait between their top two picks (1st and 36th). They have their own 3rd-round pick as well as three picks in the 4th round to try and move up if they want (plus their future picks), but it makes all the sense in the world for them to try and get Cooper as a new featured weapon in the passing game.

The Raiders desperately need someone in the passing game to take pressure off of tight end Brock Bowers, and we got a lot of evidence of that this past season. Even though Bowers is good enough to still "get his" on a weekly basis, there are situations like when the Raiders face the Broncos, and Bowers is getting covered all game by Pat Surtain II, that highlight the need for this team to get a legitimate weapon on the outside.

Cooper has been one of Mendoza's most trusted receivers over the last couple of years with a combined 20 touchdown catches over the past two seasons. He's explosive, he's physical, and he's outstanding when he gets the ball in space after the catch.

The Raiders need to be prioritizing some offense creators after picking Mendoza, and a playmaker like Cooper -- who he's already familiar with -- makes all the sense in the world for them.