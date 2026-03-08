Raiders go ballistic on offense after trading Maxx Crosby in latest NFL Mock Draft

14. Vega Ioane, OG, Penn State

Dylan Parham and Alex Cappa are two players who could both end up on new teams in the 2026 season, and it really feels like the offensive line is always a need for this team. Vega Ioane, in my opinion, is one of the few slam-dunk players in the NFL Draft. He's built like a prototypical NFL guard and plays with a nasty edge that every offensive line coach will love.

36. Omar Cooper Jr, WR, Indiana

Omar Cooper Jr at pick 36 would make a ton of sense for the Raiders if he lasted this far. Obviously, Cooper and Mendoza were teammates at Indiana, and the Raiders do have a legitimate need for a wide receiver, as Jakobi Meyers is now on the Jacksonville Jaguars, so this position sticks out like a sore thumb, but the Raiders do have Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers, so getting a no. 1 wide receiver could really thrust this offense into a new universe.

67. LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

With Crosby not with the team, the Raiders should look to beef up the pass rush, so they grab LT Overton at pick 67 and have used all four of their top-75 picks on legitimate needs, but they have also clearly gotten the 'best player available' on the board, or close to it.

102. Genesis Smith, S, Arizona

One area that is typically always a need for the Raiders is also in the secondary, so they take Genesis Smith from Arizona at pick 102. Smith is 6-2 and does have the ability to do a bit of everything on the backend of the defense.

124. Jake Slaugher, OC, Florida

How about another potential starter along the offensive line? This center class is solid, especially when you get into day two and the early stages of day three. Jake Slaugher is an all-around prospect and could slide right in the middle of the offensive line.