Raiders NFL Mock Draft: Can they build a contender around Geno Smith?

180. Kitan Crawford, S, Nevada

The Las Vegas Raiders make two-straight picks along the defensive side of the ball and take Kitan Crawford from Nevada. In the AFC, there are a plethora of QBs who can sling the ball all over the place, so fielding a competent secondary is a must. Pete Carroll is strong defensive mind, so it will be interesting to see if his defensive unit can halt any of the offenses he may see.

213. Carson Vinson, OT, Alabama A&M

Carson Vinson could be some nice offensive line depth for the Raiders here with pick 213. We did see them address the offensive line earlier in this mock draft, and they address it here again later on. Geno Smith was playing behind some pretty horrific offensive lines in Seattle for those years, and I can't imagine that Pete Carroll is wanting to have that happen in Las Vegas.

215. Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana

Kurtis Rourke is an interesting selection for the Las Vegas Raiders at pick 215. Perhaps he is their long-term backup option, but I guess you never know. We have seen some late-round QBs end up carving out a role as a competent starting QB in the NFL, and perhaps Rourke could be the next one who falls into that?

Geno Smith is well into his 30s and probably isn't going to play for a ton longer, but I guess you never know. It's always good to have multiple competent backup quarterbacks on the roster.

222. Collin Oliver, LB, Oklahoma State

The Las Vegas Raiders finish up this 2025 NFL Mock Draft by taking Collin Oliver, a linebacker from Oklahoma State at pick 222.

If nothing else, the Raiders are at least building something with a direction. While I do not think Pete Carroll and Geno Smith are going to amount to much in Vegas, they did enjoy modest regular season success for a couple of seasons, and perhaps that is what the Raiders want to at least start with.