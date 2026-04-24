Raiders pick Fernando Mendoza and send a major 'we're back' message to the AFC

Not that it's a surprise or anything, but the Las Vegas Raiders have officially taken Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. After a long wait where the entire football world knew this pick was happening, it's finally official.

Las Vegas may actually be on the right track to success in the AFC after years of dysfunction. Despite being in a loaded AFC West with three other franchise quarterbacks, two of whom are under 30 years old, the Raiders could soon follow suit with Mendoza.

Even in a bad draft class overall at the position, Mendoza wasn't some major reach - he's a legitimate no. 1 overall pick and would have likely gone no. 1 overall in some of the previous drafts we have seen. With Mendoza soon entering a quarterback room with Kirk Cousins, the Raiders have a clear plan.

Las Vegas Raiders taking Fernando Mendoza gets them on the right track in the AFC

While Mendoza might absolutely be capable of starting immediately, the Raiders are clearly wanting to take this slow. The instant gratification of Mendoza playing immediately could throw a wrench in his development.

In the NFL, it's all about the long-term and being stable at the most important position in sports. Having previously signed Cousins, it's pretty obvious that the veteran will be the Week 1 starter. Funnily enough, Mendoza and Cousins are similar passers and similar archetypes at the position.

In the offseason, Las Vegas spent a metric ton of money on the defensive side of the ball, and suddenly had Maxx Crosby re-enter the picture after the (almost) trade with the Baltimore Ravens fell through.

Despite having signed a ton of free agents knowing Crosby was going to be traded, the Raiders still honored those contracts with Crosby back in the picture. The defense now boasts a formidable front seven, and the weaponry on offense is solid outside of wide receiver.

The Raiders are currently doing this rebuild the right way - signing Cousins gives the team a low-end starter to help Mendoza ease into the NFL, and Mendoza himself should eventually step into a situation where it's all about his success and development.

Las Vegas hired Klint Kubiak as head coach this offseason as well. After multiple successful stints as an offensive coordinator, and coming from NFL bloodlines, Kubiak feels cut out for the job. While the Raiders have been the epitome of dysfunction for years now, the plan has officially been put in place, and it's one that can be quite sustainable.

The rest of the AFC should watch out.