Rams don't fool around and address key needs in updated NFL Mock Draft

61. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Omar Speights and Nate Landman is an encouraging linebacker duo, but there is still more the Rams can do here. At pick 61 in this mock, they grab Jacob Rodriguez and add some young talent at the position. The Rams defensive line has been a massive success, and most came via the NFL Draft.

LA should begin to do this at linebacker to improve there, especially after addressing the secondary in two major moves.

93. Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

Skyler Bell is a wide receiver who can be a threat at all three phases of the offense, and the Rams should continue to lean into what they do well - throw the ball all over the yard. With Davante Adams obviously getting older, the Rams have a need for a young receiver.

167. Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor

A potentially fun, developmental prospect, the Rams grab Sawyer Robertson and at least take a stab at someone who could replace Stafford. If the Rams starting quarterback plays anywhere near the level he did again in 2026, he may never want to retire, but he's not going to play forever.

206. Cameron Ball, DT, Arkansas

Los Angeles heads to the defensive line now and takes Cameron Ball from Arkansas. Snead and the rest of the front office has done a great job at stocking this defensive line up with key talent. They should ensure that remains the case and continue to take chances on players in the NFL Draft.

209. Diego Pounds, OT, Ole Miss

Diego Pounds is a 6-6 left tackle prospect. Alaric Jackson is entrenched as the starting left tackle, but it never hurts to have some high-end insurance and the potential for a future starter at some point.

233. Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami (FL)

Not only is cornerback a need, but safety could also be a need for the Rams. At pick 233, they grab some depth and select Jakobe Thomas from Miami (FL). Thomas has nice length at 6-2 and did have five interceptions in 2025, so he's got a nose for the football.

251. Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington

Ephesians is another lengthy defensive back the Rams could take a chance on in the later rounds. At this point, after swinging two major moves for cornerback help, the Rams look to reinforce the seconadary with some depth.

Building a winning NFL roster goes beyond just grabbing starting-caliber players. Depth is where Super Bowl champions are made.

256. Jeremiah Wright, OG, Auburn

The Rams finish up this NFL mock draft with Jeremiah Wright and have drafted a second offensive line prospect here on day three.

Overall, the Rams are going to directly address positions of need this offseason. The front office is a well-oiled machine and surely understand that this franchise is on the cusp of being great. It would be flat-out malpractice if the Rams didn't come away with a few players at key positions of need heading into 2026.