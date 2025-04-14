Rams NFL Mock Draft: Team shockingly takes Matthew Stafford replacement

101. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech

An explosive running back who could help take the load off of Kyren Williams and also contribute to an elite backfield, Bhayshul Tuten is the Rams pick with the 101st overall selection in this mock draft. Williams is still just 24 years old and has ran for at least 1,100 yards in two-straight seasons, but he's never played a full season through his three years in the NFL.

A backfield of Tuten and Williams would be outstanding and a huge problem for opposing defenses.

127. Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

Jack Sawyer could be yet another stud defensive line player that the LA Rams grab in the NFL Draft. They have totally rebuilt their DL over the last several seasons, and it's now one of the best, youngest, and most explosive in the entire NFL. Hats off to Les Snead for this, but the work along the DL is not done.

190. Jay Higgins, LB, Iowa

Desperately needing some linebacker help, the Rams could honestly take Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell in the first round, but they grab Jay Higgins from Iowa at pick 190. The team's defense might truly only be missing an enforcer at ILB, so perhaps Higgins late in the 2025 NFL Draft could be that for them.

195. Cam Jackson, DT, Florida

Adding some depth along the defensive line, the LA Rams grab Cam Jackson from Florida at pick 195. They could try to copy the Philadelphia Eagles a bit and always have some fresh bodies along the DL. The Rams shoring up the trenches would be a great idea to get the most out of the rest of the Matthew Stafford era.

201. Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota

Double-dipping at ILB in the later rounds, the Rams grab Cody Lindenberg from Minnesota and hope that a couple late-round picks at the position could yield at least one notable starter.

202. Jaylin Smith, CB, USC

The Rams finish off this 2025 NFL Mock Draft by taking Jaylin Smith, a cornerback from USC. In this mock draft, their final five selections were on the defensive side of the ball, clearly indicating that GM Les Snead wants to take this unit to the next level in 2025 and beyond.