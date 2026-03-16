Rams thrust roster into Super Bowl stratosphere in updated NFL Mock Draft

93. Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

I truly believe the Rams are going to select a quarterback at some point in the NFL Draft this year. Stafford is closer to 40 than 35 at this point, and even though he won the MVP in 2025, he could decline rapidly. Heck, Peyton Manning won the MVP award way back in 2013 and was totally washed-up and unplayable two years later.

This isn't a strong quarterback class at all, but Garrett Nussmeier could be a fun project for McVay and the Rams offensive coaching staff. If nothing else, LA might get a high-end backup out of this investment, which is still a crucial part of a quarterback room.

207. Jager Burton, OC, Kentucky

Starting center Coleman Shelton is a free agent following the 2026 NFL Season, but he did have a rather strong 2025 and could be in their future plans. Some insurance would not hurt, though, so the Rams bolster the offensive line and at least get some depth in the mix with Jager Burton from Kentucky.

232. Harrison Wallace III, WR, Ole Miss

Los Angeles keeps their foot on the gas offensively and snag another wide receiver in Harrison Wallace III. Wallace had 934 yards and four touchdowns in 2025. Wallace transferred from Penn State following the 2024 campaign.

251. Riley Mahlman, OT, Wisconsin

Despite being 6-8, Riley Mahlman actually has sub 33 inch arms, which is interesting. He has played well in college despite the shorter arm length, and this opens up an entirely different discussion - some tackles have overcome shorter arms in the NFL, but others have not. With Mahlman being 6-8, it's either tackle or bust, to be honest.

252. Preston Hodge, CB, Colorado

The Rams finish up this mock draft with another new cornerback addition, taking Preston Hodge from Colorado.