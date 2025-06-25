Ranking every AFC West RB-WR-TE trio from worst to best in 2025

Every NFL team hopes to have a dynamic group of playmakers in their offense like we saw from the Eagles last season with Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown, and Dallas Goedert. Unfortunately, it takes the stars aligning with the salary cap to be able to have a trio that talented and on the roster at the same time. The AFC West is loaded with skill position talent, but who has the best trio at running back, wide receiver, and tight end?

For a division with such incredible coaching and quarterback play, the AFC West might actually have some of the most underwhelming skill position talent out of any division in the NFL.

Let's rank each team in the AFC West by the best trio of skill players they have to offer at running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

Ranking every AFC West team by RB-WR-TE trio in 2025

Los Angeles Chargers: Najee Harris, Ladd McConkey, Will Dissly

You can insert Omarion Hampton in the mix there for the Chargers if you want, and I still feel like they would come in last in the division in this particular category. Najee Harris is solid, Will Dissly is a fine outlet in the passing game, but the real star of the show here is Ladd McConkey.

McConkey proved to be an outstanding pick for the Chargers last season and a true go-to threat for Justin Herbert at all levels of the field.

If Hampton can really emerge for the Chargers this year, they could jump up as high as second on the list. They'd need a surprise breakthrough from someone like Oronde Gadsden at tight end to get any higher than that, however. After missing out on Evan Engram in NFL free agency, the Chargers sort of seemed to settle at tight end and punt that need to next offseason.

Kansas City Chiefs: Isiah Pacheco, Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce

If we were putting together a list of skill players in the AFC West to help you win a tight playoff game, you might put the Chiefs in the #1 overall slot. This is not the most overwhelming group talent-wise, but it's hard to rank them on a list like this because you want to pay proper respect to what they've accomplished.

The reality of the situation here is that Travis Kelce is not the same guy he used to be. He's still plenty effective, but he's not the dominant force after the catch he was even two or three years ago. He'll still make his plays but he's not as dynamic as other tight ends in the division.

Isiah Pacheco is a physical player who can play all three downs, but what we saw from him last season was the least-effective version of the player who had a really good run in 2022 and 2023.

Rashee Rice could be the best wide receiver in the division if he can stay healthy. Right now, there are too many "ifs" with the Chiefs' offensive weaponry to rank them higher.

Denver Broncos: JK Dobbins, Courland Sutton, Evan Engram

The Denver Broncos' skill players are the epitome of solid, bordering on boring.

JK Dobbins had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage last year in just 13 regular season games and finished the year second in NFL Comeback Player of the Year voting. He brings a true threat after contact for Denver, whose running game was atrocious the last two seasons given the play of their offensive line, which is outstanding.

Courtland Sutton is a fine top threat at receiver with big play ability. He's not the best threat after the catch out of any receiver in the division, maybe even the worst among WR1s across the board, but he's arguably the best in the division at the catch point and in the red zone.

Evan Engram nearly set the NFL record two seasons ago for receptions in a single season by a tight end. He's a high-volume player who can also win after the catch and in contested catch situations.

Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, Jakobi Meyers, Brock Bowers

You do have to project a slight bit with the Raiders because Ashton Jeanty is a rookie, but you can't help but feel like he's going to be a stud. The Raiders used the 6th overall pick on Jeanty, whose yards after contact alone would have led the nation in rushing last season. He was like an adult playing in pop warner.

Jakobi Meyers may not be the most dynamic WR1 in the division, but he's sure-handed and extremely underrated. He'll be a fun go-to threat for Geno Smith this coming season.

Brock Bowers is the headliner here. As the 13th overall pick in last year's draft, Bowers nearly found himself winning rookie of the year despite six quarterbacks selected ahead of him and two of them (Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels) having truly historic rookie seasons. He's the real deal.