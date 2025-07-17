Ranking the Top 10 quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft quarterback class is shaping up to be one of the more intriguing classes in recent years, with multiple candidates gunning to become the number one quarterback in this class. From raw athletic freaks to poised pocket passers, here is a breakdown of the top 10 QBs eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft.

10. John Mateer, Oklahoma

Mateer is one of the most exciting players in this class. He has a quick release, solid arm, and a gamer mentality that can make big plays at all times. He can be a team leader, and he is somebody who you want to watch at all times because of his dynamic playmaking ability. Sometimes though, this can be a weakness. He needs to hone in his erratic plays, and play a bit more of a pro-style game, and he might be a day 2-3 candidate in the upcoming draft.

9. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA

Nico Iamaleava's offseason headlines flooded this year's offseason. After a NIL dispute with Tennessee, then transferring to UCLA, Nico will enter into a more pro-style system that should help his development. He possesses a big frame, tight spiral, and an arm that can make any throw on the field. He needs to work on accuracy, working under pressure, and playing with more consistency. If he does so, he has the talent to become a top pick in the 2026 Draft.

8. Carson Beck, Miami

Once a top QB prospect in 2023, 2024 proved to be a hard year for Beck with the Bulldogs. Beck has fundamental flaws handling pressure, and this year those flaws got fully exploited. However, he still has solid size, good processing, and a good arm to get the job done. If he can improve with Miami against pressure, Beck could reenter the early round discussion.

7. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

Leavitt is a fun watch. He’s young, energetic, and has a really nice arm. He was efficient and avoided turnovers in 2024, but Arizona State’s Skattebo-centric offense may have shielded some of his flaws. If Leavitt can make some improvements in his game, gain more experience, and quicken his release a bit, then he might just be able to get some major buzz heading into next year's draft.

6. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

Sellers is the ultimate boom-or-bust prospect. With elite size, athleticism, and arm talent, he has drawn a lot of comparison to Anthony Richardson. It is rare to find a unique talent like Sellers, and when you do, you have to take a deep look. He is very raw, with processing issues, accuracy inconsistency, and general inexperience, but if he can work on these things, he will hear his name early in 2026.