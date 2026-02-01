Ranking the top 5 free agent destinations for George Pickens in 2026

The best free agent who could hit the market in 2026 is George Pickens, who came to the Dallas Cowboys in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers before the 2025 season began. Unsurprisingly, Pickens had an insane year catching passes from Dak Prescott.

The Dallas Cowboys' offense also took off, and if it wasn't for a bottom-3 defense, the Cowboys may have made a very deep playoff run. It's not a guarantee what happens with Pickens this coming offseason.

There is a chance he hits the free agency market and is able to test the waters. We ranked the top 5 free agency landing spots for George Pickens ahead of the offseason.

Ranking the top free agency destinations for Cowboys' WR George Pickens in 2026

5. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs definitely have some work to do just to get cap-compliant for 2026, but that doesn't mean they can't go out and make some noise in free agency. One huge thing that stuck out with the Chiefs in 2025 is the lack of overall weapons on offense this team had. Patrick Mahomes was truly doing all he could to make it work with the below-average supporting cast, and while the Chiefs need help at wide receiver, running back, and tight end, no player would make a bigger difference for this offense than George Pickens, who can separate downfield better than most WRs in the NFL, and the downfield passing has been a huge absence from KC's offense in recent years.

4. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots need another weapon on offense. Stefon Diggs had a nice year for the Pats in the regular season, but he's on the wrong side of 30 and likely won't be with the team much longer. The Patriots could throw a ton of money at George Pickens to be the no. 1 option in a passing game that really took off thanks to a huge leap in year two from Drake Maye. There is another consideration here - Stefon Diggs is obviously a strong personality, but Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel clearly was able to hone that in a bit. There is reason to believe he'd be able to do the same with Pickens, who is not afraid to make some noise in that regard.

3. Tennessee Titans

One team I believe could make a huge leap in 2026 is the Tennessee Titans. Robert Saleh is now the head coach, and Brian Daboll is the offensive coordinator. The Titans have a solid infrastructure in place now but do need to give Cam Ward a few more weapons. George Pickens would be a slam-dunk signing to help Ward hit his stride and breakout in year two, and as we have seen, that second year in the NFL for QBs is hugely important.

2. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have one of the more average wide receiver rooms in the NFL. Courtland Sutton is not a no. 1 target, but he's been in that role in Denver for years. It's not where he's best. The Broncos' offense is simply missing that legitimate, stud WR1 who can really strain opposing defenses. Signing George Pickens would finally give Bo Nix an elite weapon, and it would allow other WRs like Sutton and Troy Franklin to slide into roles that best fit them as secondary options in the passing game.

1. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys should do all they can to bring George Pickens back, and I am of the belief that they will. Pickens broke out big-time in 2025. He finished with 93 receptions, 1,429 yards, and 9 touchdowns, which were all career-highs. The Cowboys got something special brewing on offense with Pickens, CeeDee Lamb, and a run game that took off with Javonte Williams. It would be a bit of a shock to see the Cowboys break that up, and Pickens' fit within the offense was almost too good.