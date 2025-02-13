Ranking top 3 landing spots for Kirk Cousins whenever Falcons move on

Another NFL offseason, another year of the quarterback carousel turning violently for a number of players. That would include Kirk Cousins yet again in 2025, less than one year after signing a four-year, $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons last offseason.

Cousins was never meant to be the long-term franchise quarterback for the Falcons, but people certainly expected him to last more than a fraction of a season with the team. Cousins was benched by surprise first-round pick Michael Penix Jr., who is in line to be the full-time starter for the Falcons going forward.

The Falcons are going to have to eat a lot of dead money regardless of how they move on from Cousins this offseason, but it's going to end up happening one way or the other. What are the top landing spots whenever he does become available?

Top 3 landing spots for Kirk Cousins in 2025 offseason

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

If the Pittsburgh Steelers have been interested in Russell Wilson and potentially Aaron Rodgers, then why would they not show interest in Kirk Cousins? The Steelers are desperately going to need help at the quarterback position and there have even been rumblings that they've been sniffing around asking the Jaguars about Trevor Lawrence's availability.

Ultimately, within the realm of realism, the Steelers could very well go after someone like Kirk Cousins in 2025 and have him be the bridge to another quarterback. And if you're a Steelers fan, you might actually even prefer this option to another veteran QB like Aaron Rodgers.

Cousins is a grizzled veteran at this point and would have a good defense to lean on with the Steelers.

2. Miami Dolphins

This one is unconventional because the Dolphins don't have an explicit starting job available, but it's going to be interesting to see how this game of musical chairs is played around the NFL. The Dolphins have one of the top quarterback jobs available because they are going to be poised to pay a premium for a backup to Tua Tagovailoa.

Cousins might be able to get comparable money from Miami as he would get from other teams looking to snatch him up as an inexpensive starting option going forward. If there's one thing we know about Cousins, it's that he knows how to maximize his leverage and make the most money possible.

Going to Miami ensures he would have a high salary, and that salary would be income tax-free in the state of Florida. Not only that, but given what we know about Tagovailoa and his history, Cousins might be likely to play here as well.

1. Cleveland Browns

I really don't know what's going to happen with the Cleveland Browns this offseason but it almost feels like a veteran like Kirk Cousins coming in on a veteran minimum salary would be the greatest gift the football gods could possibly give them.

The Deshaun Watson situation is a mess. The Browns have had their NFL Draft capital depleted the last handful of years thanks to that trade. Their salary cap situation is gross. Yet Cousins spent his first two years with the Minnesota Vikings with Stefanski as one of the top assistant coaches there, so the two have relationship equity.

That could be helpful for Stefanski in keeping his job in Cleveland beyond this year but it could also help for Cousins. The Browns offer one of the clearest potential starting gigs right now and not many players will want that gig.