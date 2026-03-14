Saints keep loading up in new mock draft after quietly awesome free agency

If you're looking for an NFL team that could really sneak up on folks in the 2026 season, it might be the New Orleans Saints. Just about a year ago, the Saints were in a brutal spot as the perception of their team was that they had the "worst roster" in the NFL.

Derek Carr surprisingly retired, forcing the Saints to look at a rather weak draft class of quarterbacks in a hurry. It felt like a brutal situation, but the Saints did more than make the most of it. They brought in Tyler Shough on a 2nd-round dart throw, and he almost won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year despite only starting nine games.

Now, they've followed up Shough's surprisingly good rookie year by having a quietly awesome free agency period. The Saints made a couple of big moves to improve the offense, signing running back Travis Etienne and guard David Edwards, also reuniting with linebacker Kaden Elliss. How can they follow up their free agency period with a quality NFL Draft class?

Saints take playmaker for Tyler Shough on top of 2026 NFL Draft class

1st round | 8th overall: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Using a 1st-round pick on an Ohio State wide receiver seems to be good business these days if you're an NFL team on the hunt for playmakers. The Saints already have one, and while they work out a way to get Chris Olave's contract situation figured out for the future, they can add another Buckeyes product on a rookie contract for Shough to grow with.

Carnell Tate might not be the most dominating receiver prospect we've ever seen, but he does everything well at the position. Ohio State always has these guys coached up and ready for the NFL when it comes to catching with the hands away from the body, route running, contested catches, ball dominance at the catch point -- you name it, these guys are good at it.

Tate is no exception. He'd be a fun fit to pair up with Olave for the future in New Orleans.

2nd round | 42nd overall: D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

We'll see how aggressive the Saints are with addressing the defensive backfield after losing Alontae Taylor to the Tennessee Titans this offseason. Regardless of when, I'm not sure there are many better options available to them in this draft class than Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds.

Ponds lacks elite size, but he looks like he's going to be an elite player in the slot at the next level. As a disciple of the Vic Fangio coaching tree, we see plenty of zone coverage from Brandon Staley's defense and that is precisely where Ponds is going to thrive at the next level. He is capable of reading, reacting, and exploding on the ball with confidence and consistency.

It wouldn't surprise me to see the Saints really prioritize defensive backs in this draft if they can land Caleb Downs in the first round and someone like Ponds in the second, but there are great fits in this class for what Staley wants to do.