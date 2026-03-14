Saints keep loading up in new mock draft after quietly awesome free agency

3rd round | 73rd overall: AJ Haulcy, SAF, LSU

Another defensive back in this year's class who plays with outstanding instincts and is quick to attack the football in the air is AJ Haulcy of LSU.

He's also built like a freight train at 6 feet tall, 215 pounds, and he makes that size known and felt when he gets an opportunity to deliver a big hit.

But what you love most about a player like this, even though he's got the size of a throwback safety is the ability to attack the ball in the air, recognize routes, and play instinctively. Again, this draft class looks to be loaded with potential fits for Brandon Staley's defense, and Haulcy won't have to move far if the Saints pick him up.

4th round | 132nd overall: Zxavian Harris, DL, Ole Miss

There are big defensive line prospects, and then there's Zxavian Harris from Ole Miss. This guy is 6-foot-8, 330 pounds with nearly 35-inch arms. Plug this guy into the rotation on the defensive line and let him be a disruptor. This kind of player is ideal for a nose tackle role at the next level, especially on early downs.

4th round | 136th overall: Markel Bell, OT, Miami

Just when you thought the Saints couldn't possibly get a bigger prospect, they get one just four picks later. After taking the 6-foot-8, 330-pound Zxavian Harris, the Saints go after the offensive line counterpart in this class with Markel Bell from Miami.

Bell is 6-foot-9, 346 pounds, and has 36 3/8-inch arms. Throw this guy in as a 6th lineman immediately, and let your running game feast.

5th round | 150th overall: Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

5th round | 172nd overall: Rayshaun Benny, DL, Michigan

6th round | 190th overall: Mikail Kamara, EDGE, Indiana

The Saints close out this mock draft scenario with a handful of really strong dart throws for the defense, starting with Tacario Davis. Davis was a transfer to Washington from Arizona, and has rare size at the cornerback position (6-foot-4, 194 pounds). Getting a player with his length and speed on Day 3 is exactly the type of risk/reward on talent you want.

Rayshaun Benny is another athletic option with some length for the defensive line to potentially play a rotational role early on, and Mikail Kamara was the defensive MVP of the National Championship Game who could play some special teams right away, giving a future pass rush option as well.