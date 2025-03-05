Saquon Barkley extension guarantees success for Eagles, future running backs

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has solidified his home for the foreseeable future after signing a record-breaking contract extension. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year agreed to a two-year, $41.2 million deal on Tuesday afternoon.

Eagles are rewarding Saquon Barkley with a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid running back in NFL history, per sources. The deal makes Barkley the NFL’s first $20 million+ per-year running back. Barkley also has the ability to earn an… pic.twitter.com/h5iEf5IWe2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2025

The extension cements Barkley as the highest-paid running back in league history. It also makes him the first running back to earn over $20 million per season.

The deal includes $36 million fully guaranteed at signing and provides Barkley with the opportunity to earn an additional $15 million in incentives and escalators. With this extension, the Eagles have ensured that their star running back will be in Philadelphia until at least 2029, securing a key piece of their offense for the long term.

Barkley’s extension is a testament to his incredible impact during his first season with the Eagles. He led the NFL in rushing yards with 2,005, becoming the league’s most dominant ball carrier. His ability to break tackles, extend plays, and wear down defenses made him the focal point of Philadelphia’s offensive attack.

In addition to leading the league in rushing yards, Barkley finished eighth in rushing touchdowns with 13, further showcasing his value as a scoring threat.

Saquon Barkley will play a pivotal role in the Philadelphia Eagles' upcoming success

The former Penn State standout was a game-changer in 2024, giving the Eagles everything they could have asked for. His blend of power, speed, and vision helped fuel Philadelphia’s run to a Super Bowl victory, making him an indispensable part of the franchise’s plans.

With Barkley under contract through 2029, the Eagles have solidified their backfield for years to come. His presence takes the pressure off quarterback Jalen Hurts, allowing the offense to maintain balance. Barkley’s ability to catch passes out of the backfield adds another dimension to Philadelphia’s attack, making him one of the most complete running backs in the game.

In an era where running backs often struggle to secure long-term deals, Barkley’s extension is a rare but deserved exception. The Eagles recognized his irreplaceable value and invested to keep him in midnight green.

Overflow! Grateful for the Eagles Organization , grateful for my team, grateful for the amazing fans in Philly. Fly Eagles Fly 🦅 @EdwardMBerry 😤 pic.twitter.com/q2u4gr9IX2 — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) March 4, 2025

With Barkley locked in, Philadelphia remains a formidable contender for future championships.

Barkley’s journey with the Eagles is just beginning, and with his record-breaking contract in place, he has all the motivation to continue dominating the league. The Eagles have their star running back locked in, and the rest of the NFL will have to find a way to slow him down.