Seahawks fill important needs in new mock draft after boring free agency

The Seattle Seahawks are the reigning Super Bowl champions, so the difficult work of repeating is now well underway in the 2026 offseason.

Although we've seen Seattle general manager John Schneider be extremely aggressive in the past, it's been a very quiet and downright boring free agency period for Seahawks fans. Up until recently, they were one of just two teams (the other being the Broncos) to not have a single external free agent. Now, they've at least added a couple with running back Emanuel Wilson and safety Rodney Thomas coming in.

The Seahawks being really quiet in free agency is a bit of a surprise, frankly. This is a team with a lot of future contracts to address, but they also lost players like Kenneth Walker, Riq Woolen, and Coby Bryant, so how are they going to use their four picks in the 2026 NFL Draft to supplement a roster that just won it all?

Seahawks draft for immediate needs in 2026 NFL Mock Draft predictions

Round 1 | 32nd overall: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

After losing Riq Woolen to the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency, the Seahawks are going to have to go after a cornerback at some point in this year's draft. And right now, most people seem to think they're going to take one with their first-round pick.

The strategy here is simple: Take a corner in the first round, or risk having someone extremely low on your board be the pick in the later rounds. There are some really good corners in this range of the draft, and perhaps none better than San Diego State's Chris Johnson.

One of the most underrated players in the class right now, Johnson ran a blazing 4.4 at the Scouting Combine and had a 38-inch vertical jump as well. At 6-feet, 193 pounds, he's not exactly replacing Woolen's size for Seattle's defense, but he's got good size and outstanding ball skills. He's tough and competitive, and I think the Seahawks are going to have him high on their board.

Round 2 | 64th overall: Gabe Jacas, DE, Illinois

When it comes to the DE/EDGE prospects in this year's class who have the size to hold up off the edge immediately in the NFL, Gabe Jacas has to be near the top of the list. This guy is a rock-solid 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, and he showed off his elite strength by throwing up 30 bench press reps at the Scouting Combine.

After losing Boye Mafe to the Bengals in free agency, the Seahawks have to address their situation off the edge. DeMarcus Lawrence isn't getting any younger (although he played well), and Uchenna Nwosu will be a free agent after this coming season. The same is true for 2023 2nd-round pick Derick Hall.

Jacas can be an immediate contributor and possibly a long-term fixture, which you'd obviously expect out of someone you take in the 2nd round.

Round 3 | 96th overall: Kamari Ramsey, SAF, USC

This year's draft class is deep at a number of positions, one of them being the safety position. There are at least three potential first-round players at the safety position (Caleb Downs, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Dillon Thieneman), and plenty of talent beyond those guys.

The Seahawks lost Coby Bryant to the Bears this offseason, and really appear to be banking on in-house replacements at this point in time. A player like Kamari Ramsey is intriguing because he had to play so much more nickel at USC this past season, but he's got a versatile skill set for the defensive backfield that will be valuable to a lot of teams.

Round 6 | 188th overall: Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana

The departure of Kenneth Walker certainly opens the door for a bigger workload this coming season for Zach Charbonnet, which is exciting, but the Seahawks also need more depth at the position.

Bringing in Emanuel Wilson was a nice first step in that regard, but taking a shot on another back from this year's class, especially at this point (no risk, all reward) would be a smart move. And I love the idea of taking Kaelon Black from the Indiana program that just won it all and putting him on the Seahawks. From one championship team to the next.