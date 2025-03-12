Seattle Seahawks three-round mock draft: Ushering in the Sam Darnold era

The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the most active teams in the NFL this offseason. After trading away Geno Smith and D.K. Metcalf for draft capital, they signed Sam Darnold to a three-year deal worth over $100 million.

After their movement in the trade market, Seattle has five picks in the top 100 of the 2025 NFL Draft. There are still significant holes on this roster that need to be filled to set Darnold up for success. In this three-round mock draft, the Seahawks continue the transition into a new era with Sam Darnold at the helm.

Seattle Seahawks three-round mock draft

Round 1, pick 18: Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas OT

The first step after bringing in a new quarterback is protecting him with capable offensive linemen. Seattle's most glaring weakness in 2024 was its offensive line play, especially on the interior. Geno Smith was sacked 50 times last season, which ranked third in the NFL.

Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. played primarily at offensive tackle in college. However, his less-than-ideal arm length indicates that a move to guard may be in the cards. Banks shows fluid movement and footwork for a player of his size.

Round 2, pick 50: J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State EDGE

In this mock draft, the Seattle Seahawks take a brief pause from supporting Sam Darnold to address a need on the defensive side of the ball. Seattle has struggled to find consistency in the defensive front in recent years, especially in stopping the run.

Ohio State's J.T. Tuimoloau is a disciplined defender with the strength to hold up against NFL offensive tackles. He doesn't show the elite athleticism or bend of a top-tier pass rusher, but he would be an immediate contributor in Seattle.

Round 2, pick 52: Tre Harris, Ole Miss WR

With D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett both out, Seattle needs another pass catcher. Jaxon Smith-Njigba will command the slot position, but the outside receiver spots remain unaddressed. Ole Miss receiver Tre Harris would be one step toward filling that need.

At 6’3” and 210 lbs, Harrison has ideal size for an outside receiver. Harris was a big-play machine at Ole Miss, averaging 18 yards per catch. Drafting Harris would help replace the vertical threat that D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett provided to Seattle’s offense.

Round 3, pick 82: Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss LB



The Seahawks re-signed Ernest Jones IV this offseason, but they still need to add to their linebacker depth. If they choose to target the position in the draft, there are a few options in the middle rounds.



Ole Miss linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (not related to the NBA player) would be an instant solution to Seattle’s needs at linebacker. He is a sure tackler with the instincts of a starting linebacker in the NFL. Paul would add the aggressive attitude that Mike MacDonald wants in his defense.

Round 3, pick 82: Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona OT

The Seattle Seahawks continue to add pieces to their offensive line in the third round of this mock draft. After bringing in Sam Darnold, they should be aggressive in finding ways to protect him.

Like Kelvin Banks Jr., Arizona’s Jonah Savaiinaea can play at either offensive tackle or guard. Savaiinaea has the power to move defenders in the run game and the technical ability to hold up in pass protection. By drafting both Savaiinaea and Banks, the Seahawks could set Sam Darnold up to build on the success he enjoyed in Minnesota.