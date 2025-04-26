Shedeur Sanders shockingly drops into Round 5 and heads to the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have stopped the slide, taking Shedeur Sanders with the 144th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. At long last, Sanders has an NFL home, heading to the Browns with the pick.

It was a shocking drop for Shedeur Sanders, who surely hoped to hear his name called with one of the first 32 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he did not go at any point in the first four rounds.

The wait is over! The #Browns have selected Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders. pic.twitter.com/K5zHut7pQ2 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 26, 2025

And this comes after the Browns used a pick on Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel, so they have now stacked up on QB talent here. Sanders played his college football at Colorado and Jackson State, making a name for himself as an accurate QB who plays well on time.

But Sanders takes too many sacks and holds onto the ball for too long. Furthermore, it seemed like Sanders did not do himself many favors during meetings with NFL teams, and the personality is quite strong and could turn people off.

Well, the Browns QB room now features players like Sanders, Gabriel, Joe Flacco, and Kenny Pickett, so this is one of the more interesting QB rooms in the NFL. And heck, Sanders might just win this job outright for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season.

I am not sure if Shedeur Sanders is good enough to be a long-term, franchise QB in the NFL, but I guess only time will tell. He did play behind poor offensive lines while he was at Colorado, so perhaps a strong offensive line in the NFL could be what Sanders needs to reach his full potential.

