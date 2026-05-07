Shocking NFL quarterback names could soon sign mega-contract extensions

Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold has $17.5 million in guaranteed money left on his deal, and the three-year pact he signed with the Seattle Seahawks last offseason is worth $33.5 million per year. Given that Darnold did just help lead this team to a Super Bowl title, a short-term extension with a substantial raise should be on the table.

It's the logical next step after such a successful season. Darnold would likely see that extension come in well over $40 million per year, and it would give the player more long-term stability. Given that Darnold has been on a handful of teams already, this is probably a huge desire.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson's deal with the Baltimore Ravens is now a bit outdated. The contract pays him $52 million per year, and in 2027, his cap hit balloons to well over $80 million. Right now, his cap hit is slated to be over $34 million for 2026, and he's got no more guaranteed money left on the deal after this season.

The contract itself is simply getting to a point where something fresh needs to be worked out. Totally unrelated to the player's performance, this deal needs updated big-time. Jackson is still one of the three best quarterbacks in the league, and while a down year in 2025 does leave a sour taste in the mouths of Ravens fans, that year as a whole from the franchise was more of an outlier than anything.

Jackson could soon ink a fresh deal, perhaps making him the new highest-paid quarterback.

2024 NFL Draft's quarterback class.... next offseason

After the 2026 NFL Season, all players from the 2024 NFL Draft would be eligible for contract extensions, but the loaded quarterback class would be the headline-makers here. As of now, it's reasonable to think that all of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and Bo Nix are trending toward signing deals.

All four passers have been, at minimum, into the second round of the playoffs, with three of the four appearing in their conference title games, and one, Maye, starting in the Super Bowl. The type of success we've seen from this class is truly historic, and all four also have stable environments to continue to play well and earn deals.

The big Wild Card here might be Daniels, as he struggled with multiple injuries in 2025 and will need to play virtually every game in 2026 to likely warrant a deal.