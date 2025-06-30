Steelers and Dolphins pull off the craziest offseason trade you may ever see

It's not often you see blockbuster NFL trades happening in June, but the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins just made a huge splash. The long-awaited Jalen Ramsey trade has finally taken place, and the Pittsburgh Steelers were surprisingly the team to close the deal.

It was widely assumed that the Los Angeles Rams were the overwhelming favorites to trade for Ramsey, but he gets dealt to the Steelers, who have had a wild couple of months in the 2025 offseason. They've now added both Ramsey and Aaron Rodgers in recent weeks after adding DK Metcalf and Darius Slay earlier this offseason.

The trade to acquire Ramsey is not the biggest surprise here, however. The biggest surprise and, frankly, the aspect of this trade that makes it so interesting, is what Ramsey was traded for. Or, rather, who he was traded for.

Steelers and Dolphins pull off blockbuster Jalen Ramsey-Minkah Fitzpatrick trade

Even as this post is being written, it has to be amended. It was shocking enough for the Steelers and Dolphins to come together on a player-for-player trade that was initially reported as being Jalen Ramsey for Minkah Fitzpatrick, but now it's being reported that Ramsey is heading to Pittsburgh along with his Dolphins teammate Jonnu Smith in exchange for Fitzpatrick.

These are two separate trades, apparently, but the frenzy of activity is hilarious and so much fun.

All in all:



Steelers get:

🏈Jalen Ramsey

🏈Jonnu Smith



Dolphins get:

🏈Minkah Fitzpatrick

There is a ton to break down here, but this actually makes a lot more sense on paper than the Steelers simply sending a younger player in Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins for an older player in Ramsey. The Steelers getting Jonnu Smith to reunite with Arthur Smith is a big move for that offense, and further upgrades the weaponry around Aaron Rodgers.

The defense in Pittsburgh was already solid, but it'll be interesting to see why they were motivated to move on from Fitzpatrick and add Ramsey into the mix. Does this mean Ramsey is going to transition to the safety position? Will he be playing a more versatile role for Mike Tomlin?

And what are the Dolphins doing here? They gave up two quality starters (to say the least) and got one in return along with a late-round pick. This feels like a salary-shedding move for the Dolphins as well as simply moving on and getting what they could for Ramsey while he still had some value.

But make no mistake -- this trade significantly weakens Miami's roster for the time being, and is going to force them to put young, unproven players in the mix to see what they can do. That is, barring any further moves being made.

The Dolphins don't exactly have high draft picks waiting in the wings at tight end and cornerback. For a team that has aspirations of being in the mix of the AFC East and AFC playoff race, these moves are curious.

The Steelers are clearly pushing chips all in on this season, and Aaron Rodgers has already declared this is likely his last year. They have no reason to mess around and every reason to make trades like this.