Super Bowl LX: GMFB said the quiet part out loud about Seahawks GM John Schneider

As the next couple of weeks trickle by in the anticipation of Super Bowl LX, every aspect of the matchup will be broken down from coaching to the players on the field. But something that needs to be addressed is the absolutely miraculous job that has been done in recent years by Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider.

Schneider had to make some of the most difficult and unpopular decisions in franchise history, dismantling the Legion of Boom, trading Russell Wilson, firing Pete Carroll, trading DK Metcalf, and so much more.

And now look at where the Seahawks are. It's been such a masterful job of reloading by the Seattle general manager, and the folks at Good Morning Football finally said the quiet part out loud.

Seahawks GM John Schneider gets his flowers from Good Morning Football

As we enter #SBLX it's time to start paying some respect to John Schneider 👏@RashadJennings | @Seahawks pic.twitter.com/xjDvP6FvR0 — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) January 28, 2026

This is a great call out by Rashad Jennings and the GMFB panel. General managers get credit for being aggressive (when it works) but not a lot of folks will go back and admit they were wrong to criticize a general manager for making unpopular moves.

Even if they were necessary in hindsight.

And to be as fair as possible, I have to eat some crow regarding the moves Schneider made this offseason. I didn't like the trade of DK Metcalf for this team at all, especially bringing in a new quarterback. It felt like the Seahawks were robbing Paul to pay Peter.

Clearly, that wasn't the case.

The decision to fire former offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and move to Klint Kubiak despite his struggles after a hot start in New Orleans was a genius move, but how about the move to hire Mike Macdonald in the first place?

Schneider deserves credit for all of it. To trade away franchise legends, players whose jerseys are all over his stadium every single week...it can't have been easy. But this just shows the trust Seattle ownership has in the GM to make these types of decisions, and how locked in he and Mike Macdonald are when it comes to being on the same page vision-wise.

The Seahawks have been one of the most consistent contenders in the NFC over the last decade-plus, but it's wild to see just how different the roster is now compared to the previous teams that were in the Super Bowl. With patience being a virtue that NFL teams aren't overly inclined to practice these days, the Seahawks sticking with Schneider's vision -- and the execution of that vision -- has to be applauded.