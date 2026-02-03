Super Bowl LX: Updated picks and predictions for the final game of 2025

The 2025 NFL Season wraps up on February 8th with Super Bowl LX, and the matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots was not one that many of us saw coming at all. This year really just goes to show you how much parity exists in the NFL.

And even though nearly one-third of the league needed to hire a new head coach this offseason, there are a lot of competent, playoff-caliber teams. This could set the stage for an even more competitive 2026 season.

Both New England and Seattle each have things going for them to win it all, but anything can happen. As we progress closer toward the Super Bowl on the 8th, let's dive into our picks and score predictions for the final game of the 2025 NFL Season.

Super Bowl LX picks and score predictions as the final game approaches

How did the two teams get here?

The New England Patriots were primed for a breakout season after a disastrous 2024 campaign, but if you dug a bit deeper into that season, then-rookie QB Drake Maye played a lot better than the statistics might indicate. The Pats got serious last offseason and not only hired Mike Vrabel, but infused the roster with key talent.

It was not a crazy thought to think that New England could make the playoffs before the season began as a Wild Card team, but with a much-improved roster and an elite coaching staff, this team probably even shattered their own expectations.

Thanks to Drake Maye playing at an MVP level and a very stingy defense, the Pats went 14-3 in the regular season, won the AFC East and beat the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, and Denver Broncos to reach the Super Bowl.

A huge thing that sticks out here, though, is that this team's roster, while good, is nothing overly special and still needs another strong offseason of talent acquisition.

As for the Seattle Seahawks; this team has put excellent all year, emerging as one of the most well-rounded teams in the NFL. Explosive is a good word to describe Seattle. The offense can push the ball down the field better than most, and the defense is continually in attack mode and is about eight players deep along the defensive line.

Seattle beat the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams to reach the Super Bowl, and as of now, the Seahawks do boast a clear roster advantage. At the end of the day, the Patriots just do not have enough talent to matchup well with the Seahawks.

Heck, it took the Patriots about 59 minutes of game time to put away the Bo Nix-less Denver Broncos in the AFC title game. From top to bottom, the Seahawks can out-man the Patriots. While New England's story has been a fun one this year, Seattle is going to win Super Bowl LX by multiple touchdowns.

Prediction: Seahawks win 31-16

Super Bowl LX MVP: Sam Darnold