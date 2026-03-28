Texans getting slept on as an obvious trade-up team in 2026 NFL Draft

One of the least talked about contenders in the NFL this offseason has been the Houston Texans. The Texans have arguably the best defense in the NFL, but perhaps the biggest reason they're not being talked about as much as other contending teams this offseason is the fact that their offense has underachieved so badly the past couple of seasons.

After an incredible rookie season, quarterback CJ Stroud has taken a couple of steps back in 2024 and 2025, but the organization is obviously still believing he will be the guy to lead them to the promised land.

How can the Texans get over the hurdles they're currently facing? They have some pretty clearly defined needs this offseason, starting with the offensive line, which could make them one of the most obvious trade-up candidates in this year's draft.

Texans have ideal draft capital to make a bold trade up in 2026 NFL Draft

Here is a quick look at the Texans' top five picks in the 2026 NFL Draft as things currently stand:

Round 1 | 28th overall

Round 2 | 38th overall

Round 2 | 59th overall

Round 3 | 69th overall

Round 4 | 106th overall

The Texans currently have just two of their own picks in the first four rounds (1st round, 2nd round), but other trades have set them up with some elite capital for a team that lost in the Divisional Round of the playoffs last season.

Of course, Houston could keep all of those picks and add as many new pieces as possible, but when you have three picks in the top 59 overall -- and a team this close to title contention -- it could make a lot of sense for Texans GM Nick Caserio to move up the board for the player he wants the most.

The one area of this roster that would probably necessitate a move up the board is the offensive line. And this year's draft could present the perfect opportunity for the Texans to move up to get a foundational piece for that unit. Players like Francis Mauigoa, Vega Ioane, Spencer Fano, Kadyn Proctor, Monroe Freeling, and Caleb Lomu have all been projected somewhere in the top 25 or so picks this offseason.

The Texans might view one of those guys as the missing piece for their offensive line, which has been taking on a two-year renovation project that started with the blockbuster trade sending Laremy Tunsil to the Commanders last offseason.

This draft could be the ideal time for the Texans to strike while the iron is hot and really upgrade that unit substantially, or at least get a player they believe can be a true building block for the future.