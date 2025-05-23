These NFL quarterbacks are at huge risk of getting benched in the 2025 season

A few quarterbacks in the NFL right now could be at a huge risk of getting benched in the 2025 season, but who are they? The quarterback position is pretty easy to scapegoat, as it's the most important position on the field, and when a team is struggling, people usually look to the QB first and foremost.

It's both a blessing and a curse I am sure.

Well, for these three quarterbacks, they could already be at a massive risk of getting sent to the bench during the 2025 NFL Season. Who are they?

These QBs have to be careful...

Russell Wilson, New York Giants

With Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart both behind Russell Wilson, and the New York Giants also having the toughest schedule in the NFL, the veteran Wilson may not have much of a chance to succeed in 2025. Wilson was given a little bit of change, so he will start the season for the G-Men, but as we have seen in the 2022-2024 seasons, the former Seattle Seahawks QB just isn't what he once was.

He's going to take a lot of sacks and just won't be an overly efficient QB for the Giants, especially with their below-average personnel. In fact, I would be shocked if Wilson did not get benched in 2025.

Anthony Richardson/Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Whoever ends up starting for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2025 NFL Season, they are absolutely at risk of getting benched. Neither Anthony Richardson nor Daniel Jones are any good, so if the Colts offense is struggling to find consistency, we could hear some 'coach's speak' from Shane Steichen to justify a QB benching.

"We want to see if x player can give us a spark" is usually how it goes. Richardson also did get benched for Joe Flacco in 2024, so he's not new to that process.

Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

I would assume that Joe Flacco is probably the de-facto starter for the Cleveland Browns, but with two rookie QBs behind him in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, it is not hard to see why Flacco could find a spot on the bench. The Browns aren't going to be good enough to stay competitive in most games, and the starting QB is typically the first player to be scape-goated, so Flacco might not have a super long leash.