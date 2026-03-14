Titans load up in new 2026 mock draft after dominating NFL Free Agency

Maybe for good reason, the idea of "winning" NFL Free Agency has gotten a really bad rap these days. You don't want to necessarily always be in a position to have to spend in NFL Free Agency, but a team like the Tennessee Titans is spending in 2026 like they won't have to be this aggressive again for a while.

The Titans were a complete rebuilding project that started last offseason when GM Mike Borgonzi came over from the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, he's got a franchise QB in Cam Ward, a new head coach in Robert Saleh, and his team just went out and "won" free agency, as much as you can possibly win it.

The Titans are now looking like they could be a dangerous team in the AFC South, and they still have a chance to add a number of impact players through the 2026 NFL Draft. How might they use their picks after big spending in free agency?

Titans load up with Jeremiyah Love on top of 2026 NFL Draft haul

Round 1 | 4th pick: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

For my money, there isn't a better player in this year's draft class than Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love. When it comes to positional value, you won't find a unanimous opinion about whether or not this would be a good use of the 4th overall pick.

But for a team like the Titans, and with a young quarterback in place, having a player in the backfield who can eat up touches and provide you with an easy button on offense is worth the price of admission.

Love is a game-changing talent whose position should not be a factor here. He should be treated as a high-volume, blue-chip weapon for an NFL offense for years to come. The Titans are a great landing spot for him and can pair him up early on with Tony Pollard.

Round 2 | 35th pick: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

This year's class of incoming linebackers is absolutely outstanding, and every Robert Saleh defense has absolute dawgs at the linebacker position.

Are we allowed to say that in a post like this? We just did.

With the linebacker position likely being a priority given the fact that one of the Titans' current starting spots belongs to veteran Cody Barton, it's hard to see a much better fit in the 2nd round than Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez. What Rodriguez lacks in elite size, he more than makes up for in playmaking ability.

He had a ridiculous four interceptions and seven forced fumbles just this past season at Texas Tech, where he was an All-American and the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Round 3 | 66th overall: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

At some point on Day 2 of this year's draft, some team is going to get a potential 1st-round value out of Chris Bell.

The only reason he could potentially fall this far in the draft is because of the fact that he's currently in the process of recovering from a knee injury, and he could miss some time this season. But again, the NFL Draft is not always going to be approached with the immediate starting lineup in mind. The Titans are a team that has plenty to work with for the short term, and Bell would be a worthwhile long-term investment.

He's got tremendous size and after-the-catch abilities. He might have gone in Round 1 if it weren't for the injury he's currently dealing with.