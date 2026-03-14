Titans load up in new 2026 mock draft after dominating NFL Free Agency

Round 4 | 101st overall: Jake Slaughter, OL, Florida

Day 3 of the NFL Draft is all about finding value, and if the Titans can steal Florida center Jake Slaughter in the 4th round, it would be absolutely huge for this team.

This is the benefit sometimes of picking at the top of each round. You have the chance to pick players who simply shouldn't still be sitting there, and get guys who might be ranked way higher on your board in terms of overall grade.

Slaughter has starter traits at the center position, and even though the Titans brought in Austin Schlottmann this offseason, they still have to address the long-term at center and guard.

Round 5 | 142nd overall: Harold Perkins, LB, LSU

Once again, the linebacker position is so important to the Robert Saleh defense, so don't be surprised to see the Titans loading up a bit at that position in this class.

Harold Perkins once received some first-round hype, but an ACL tear in 2024 crushed his stock and he was working his way back in 2025. And because of the fact that the 2025 season was his first year back post-ACL injury, you could once again be looking at an absolute steal here in the 5th round.

He had three interceptions and four sacks this past season, along with eight tackles for loss and a forced fumble. The productivity was there, and with his draft stock cooling off, a team like the Titans could really get a bargain.

Round 5 | 144th overall: Kaleb Proctor, DL, Southeastern Louisiana

Kaleb Proctor feels like the type of Day 3 pass-rushing defensive line prospect who would thrive as a young player in Robert Saleh's defense.

He's shorter but still very well-built at 6-foot-2, 291 pounds, and has elite quickness and first step (1.68 10-yard split). Saleh can put him in positions to utilize his quickness and size to his advantage as a pass-rush specialist until he develops the core strength to play a higher volume of snaps.

Round 6 | 184th overall: Caden Curry, EDGE, Ohio State

The job of adding to the pass rush department is not yet complete for the Titans, even after their trade for Jermaine Johnson and the addition of Jacob Martin in NFL Free Agency.

The edge rusher position could be an even bigger priority during the NFL Draft, but getting someone like Caden Curry on Day 3 would be a great move even if they use a 1st or 2nd-round pick on a pass rusher. Curry had 11 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss at Ohio State last year and might be one of the most underrated players in this class with his size and pass rush win rate.

Round 6 | 194th overall: Arma'j Reed-Adams, OL, Texas A&M

At 6-foot-6, 314 pounds, Arma'j Reed-Adams has NFL size already, and would be a really nice option for the Titans early on as a backup guard on the interior. He has the type of size and length NFL teams covet on the offensive line, and here in Round 6, you're looking for upside and depth (or special teams abilities).

Round 7 | 225th overall: Thaddeus Dixon, CB, North Carolina

Even after adding Alontae Taylor and Cordale Flott in free agency, the Titans definitely need to upgrade their depth in the secondary. Thaddeus Dixon is an intriguing player on Day 3 with his size, length, and ability to play the ball in the air.