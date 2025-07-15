Top 5 highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL after Sauce Gardner's big deal

In today's NFL, the "shutdown corner" is almost non-existent. Almost. There are still plenty of players out there who can lock down the top receivers in the league, and they are starting to get paid accordingly.

While wide receivers breaking through the $30 million per year threshold on recent contract extensions is bordering on old news, cornerbacks are just now starting to get that kind of love from NFL teams. In fact, New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner has become the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history with a deal that averages a whopping $30.1 million in average annual value.

With cornerbacks now getting paid the type of money we're used to only seeing for quarterbacks, receivers, and pass rushers, it feels like the perfect time for an update on who the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL currently are. And this list is obviously subject to change at the drop of a hat.

Highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL for the 2025 season

1. Sauce Gardner, New York Jets

Contract: 4 years, $120.4 million ($30.1 million AAV)

Sauce Gardner has been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL since he took the field for the New York Jets as the 4th overall pick back in 2022. The Jets have seen enough over the last three seasons to make Gardner a cornerstone piece of their franchise as well as the highest-paid corner in the history of the NFL.

Gardner only has three career interceptions, but he locks down his side of the field with a completion percentage allowed of just 55.3 for his career thus far.

2. Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans

Contract: 4 years, $120 million ($30 million AAV)

Over the last couple of seasons, few players have emerged as the type of dangerous threats defensively as Derek Stingley Jr., a playmaker in every sense of the word. Stingley has 10 interceptions over the last two seasons which is just 28 games overall. He added another pair of interceptions in the playoffs this past season as well.

Some believe Stingley is the best cornerback in the NFL right now, and if he's not the best, he's likely right behind Pat Surtain.

3. Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers

Contract: 4 years, $100 million ($25 million AAV)

Jaycee Horn might be the most interesting player on this list because he's unquestionably the most injury-prone, but he's good when he's on the field. He made his first career Pro Bowl this past season and looks like he's on the upswing. The Panthers are banking on it as he's really one of the only players on their defense right now worth writing home about.

4. Jalen Ramsey, Pittsburgh Steelers

Contract: 3 years, $72.3 million ($24.1 million AAV)

Jalen Ramsey has to be on the back nine of his NFL career at this point, but he's got a great agent who keeps getting him paid.

Entering his age-31 season, Ramsey has four straight years with at least two interceptions, and will now be looking to carry on his greatness with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are clearly all-in for a championship run in 2025.

5. Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos

Contract: 4 years, $96 million ($24 million AAV)

The Denver Broncos signed Pat Surtain II to a massive contract extension in 2024, which is why the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year checks in as the 5th player on this list overall.

Surtain's contract was the record-setter last offseason, but we know how that goes in the NFL. Last year's record-setting deals are this year's bargains. And Surtain is unquestionably a bargain at almost $30 million in less total money than Sauce Gardner.