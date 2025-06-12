Top 5 landing spots for Jaire Alexander after shocking release from Packers

The Green Bay Packers have released their former All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander in a rather shocking move. He is now a free agent with an important decision to make of which team to sign with.

Here are the five most likely landing spots for the star corner.

5 landing spots for free agent CB Jaire Alexander after shocking release

5. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are a great landing spot for Jaire Alexander due to their lack of talent at the corner position. The Bills also run a very friendly scheme for Jaire, running the 8th most zone last season. However, the Bills currently have only $1.6 million of salary cap, meaning they would have to free up space in order to get him onto their roster, thus making it less likely for him to sign there compared to the other teams on this list.

4. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are another great landing spot for the former All-Pro. They, too, have a lack of corner talent on their roster and need star power at the position. Last season, they ran the 21st most zone in the league; however, they did blitz 38.8% of the time, second in the league. The Vikings currently have $18.3 million in cap space left. This means they could potentially afford Alexander if he were to take a small pay cut.

3. LA Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are next on the list due to their major want and need for the corner position. For a while now, the Rams have been trying to work out a trade for Jalen Ramsey from the Miami Dolphins, but that has yet to happen. Now, they have a great opportunity to get a similar talent at corner without having to give up assets in a trade. Last season, the Rams ran the 5th most zone. The Rams also have $19.4 million in cap space for this upcoming season. All these factors combine to make the LA Rams a great landing spot for Jaire Alexander.

2. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are next on this for a number of key reasons. The Panthers have a need at the corner position. Besides Jaycee Horn, they lack talent at the position. Second, they ran zone at a top 10 rate last season, and there are no signs of that changing this year. Third, they have $18.6 million in cap space this year, meaning they have some room to sign Alexander. And lastly, Jaire was raised in Charlotte, North Carolina, from a young age. Having the ability to play in the city that he grew up in gives the Panthers an edge that all but one team can't beat.

1. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers make it to the top of the list. In the 2025 off-season, the 49ers lost Charvarius Ward to the Indianapolis Colts in free agency. And since then, they have not been able to fill this void. The thing that makes them the most likely landing spot for Jaire Alexander is their cap space. They currently have $46.5 million in cap space available, easily being able to afford the former All-Pro. The 49ers also ran man coverage 52.6% of snaps last season, and Jaire would instantly become the corner one on this team, making it the perfect spot for the star corner to sign.