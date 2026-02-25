Trey Hendrickson's next team could not be more obvious in NFL Free Agency

There has been a good amount of speculation over the past two years about the future for Cincinnati Bengals star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson. Hendrickson has been one of the most productive pass rushers in the NFL for a long time, but he's been stuck in a situation he didn't want to be in because the Bengals have refused to trade him.

Now, unless the Bengals slap him with the franchise tag, Hendrickson is set to leave in NFL Free Agency in 2026, and he would undoubtedly be one of the most coveted free agents available, regardless of position.

But there is one potential landing spot for Hendrickson that makes more sense than the rest.

Indianapolis Colts make too much sense for Trey Hendrickson in 2026 NFL Free Agency

There will be plenty of teams in need of pass rush help lined up to sign Hendrickson this offseason. Teams like the Commanders, Patriots, Bears, and Buccaneers could all use help off the edge. And Hendrickson would make sense for any of them.

But the Indianapolis Colts have the benefit of Hendrickson's former defensive coordinator on their coaching staff. Lou Anarumo is the Colts' defensive coordinator, and he was the DC in Cincinnati for some of Hendrickson's best years as a pro.

But it's not just Anarumo that could be a recruiting piece for the Colts if they are interested in bringing in Hendrickson this offseason.

The Colts also hired longtime NFL coach Marion Hobby to coach their defensive line, and Hobby was with the Bengals for a number of years, where he was also part of the development of Hendrickson.

The Colts' decision to hire Hobby after already having Anarumo on staff may have given them the most undeniable edge in signing a player like Hendrickson this offseason. Not only that, but they are clearly a team that is in a contention window, and the only reason why they fell out of contention last year was an injury to Daniel Jones.

For a good chunk of last season, the Colts were considered the best team in the league almost unanimously.

The Colts have to work on getting a long-term (and big-money) deal done with Daniel Jones, of course, but they could also very well make a big splash by signing Hendrickson in free agency. If that happens, they'd vault right back into the discussion of the NFL's top teams for this coming season.

Given the connections on their staff, they've got to make sure they come away from free agency with Hendrickson if he's one of the top targets on their board.