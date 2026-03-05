Updated Bears' 7-Round NFL Mock Draft after groundbreaking DJ Moore trade

60. Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Another player who could end up getting traded is Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who is slowing down a bit and is on a large contract that Chicago might not want to pay anymore. With the pick that they got for Moore, the Bears snag Jake Golday near the bottom of the second round. Golday is one of the many capable linebacker prospects in this year's draft. He's a great athlete and could be a day one starter for the Bears.

89. Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State

Chicago should still continue adding to the defensive line even in the event they land Crosby, so they snag Darrell Jackson Jr. from Florida State. Jackson could at least help out to stop the run initially, but he doesn't offer a lot as a rusher.

129. Kevin Coleman Jr., WR, Missouri

The Bears might now need another receiver with Moore out of the picture, so they could pivot to one of their mid or late-round picks to snag some help. They take Kevin Coleman Jr. from Missouri at pick 129. Right now, the Bears top targets going forward will likely be Colston Loveland, Luther Burden, and Rome Odunze, but there is room for another weapon.

238. Wydett Williams, Jr., S, Ole Miss

Chicago now looks to the secondary and takes Wydett Williams Jr. This could be a unit that sees some turnover, as the secondary currently has a ton of free agents that General Manager Ryan Poles has to sort through. Frankly, adding a cornerback or saftety is a Round 1 need, but as you can see, Chicago did not have a first-round pick in this mock draft thanks to the Crosby trade.

240. Trey Zuhn III, OC, Texas A&M

With the shocking Drew Dalman retirement, the Bears grab a center prospect and take Trey Zuhn, but the team should end up finding a capable starter at center here in the near future, so hedging that bet with a rookie prospect would make some sense.