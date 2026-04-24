Updated Commanders defense after Sonny Styles pick is a nightmare for the NFC

The Washington Commanders have totally overhauled the defensive side of the ball this offseason. This has continued in the 2026 NFL Draft, as they used the seventh overall pick on Sonny Styles, the hyper-athletic linebacker from Ohio State.

After a year where the wheels totally fell off, the front office did get serious about getting this group on the right track. Flush with cap space for free agency, General Manager Adam Peters decided to spend a ton and bring in loads of talent.

And now here in Round 1, the Commanders further bolster the defense, taking Styles. This unit is now a massive threat to the rest of the NFC.

Washington Commanders select Sonny Styles to bring their defense to the next level

The Commanders defense is something to behold at this point. In 2024, the Commanders went 12-5 and came within one game of the Super Bowl. However, a 5-12 finish has prompted some major change:

Defensive Line: Tim Settle, Daron Payne, Javon Kinlaw

The defensive line, while not the bet in the NFL, is certainly one filled with a ton of experience. Daron Payne holds down the middle as an above-average defensive tackle, and both Tim Settle and Javon Kinlaw are capable and can make plays here and there.

Linebackers: Odafe Oweh, Frankie Luvu, Leo Chenal, K'Lavion Chaisson, Sonny Styles*

The linebacker room has been almost entirely remodelded this offseason, as Odafe Oweh and K'Lavion Chaisson are a new duo as outside backers and primarily pass-rushers. Leo Chenal was signed from the Kansas City Chiefs, and now with Styles in the mix, this unit is suddenly sporting a ton of high-end talent and obvious athleticism.

Secondary: Trey Amos, Nick Cross, Quan Martin, Mike Sainristil, Amik Robertson

Even the secondary has seen some change. Nick Cross signed from the Indianapolis Colts and is a quality starter with an affinity for tackles. Overall, this unit is certainly a lot more talented than last year, and the infusion of youth is quite obvious.

If Jayden Daniels can stay healthy, the Commanders could be a threat in the NFC East and might also be able to make a run in the playoffs. If that is the case, the NFC is going to get even deeper than it was in the 2025 season.

Dan Quinn is a veteran head coach and knows what he's doing, so expect a notable turnaround from this group.