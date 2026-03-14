Updated Commanders mock draft after massive free agency spending spree

Round 5 | Pick 147: Beau Stephens, OL, Iowa

You can never have too many good offensive linemen, especially when you've got a chance to add a potential future starter on Day 3.

The Iowa Hawkeyes definitely know how to crank out NFL-caliber offensive line prospects, and Beau Stephens is another really solid one coming from Kirk Ferentz's program. He has shorter arms (under 32 inches), so he will be limited to the interior, but if David Blough is implementing more of the zone concepts, Stephens is a hand-in-glove fit for the offensive line depth.

Round 6 | Pick 187: Eli Heidenreich, WR, Navy

The Commanders are one of the teams you could really see getting creative on Day 3 with a player like Navy's Eli Heidenreich, because his versatility plays so well into the history of what Adam Peters has sought after.

Heidenreich was a weapon in all sorts of ways at Navy, taking the ball out of the backfield, catching passes, returning kicks -- you name it, he did it. He'll be one of the most interesting Day 3 picks regardless of where he ends up.

Round 6 | Pick 209: Lorenzo Styles Jr., CB, Ohio State

You're not going to find many players more tailored for special teams upside on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft than Ohio State cornerback Lorenzo Styles. At 6-foot-1, 194 pounds, Styles ran a blazing 4.24 in the 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine. He posted a 39-inch vertical jump and a ridiculous 1.49-second 10-yard split.

The size, speed, and explosiveness will have special teams coaches absolutely banging the table for this guy on Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

Round 7 | Pick 223: Tyreak Sapp, DL, Florida

Tyreak Sapp is said to lack positional clarity in his projection to the next level, but Dan Quinn is probably the right coach to get the most out of a player like that. He will float players from the edge to the interior and maximize talent regardless of size.

Sapp's production dipped in 2025 but he had 13 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles in 2024. This would be a fun Day 3 dart throw.