2026 NFL Predictions: Updated NFC record predictions following OTAs and minicamp

NFC South

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 9-8

The NFC South should look as expected in 2026. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won eight games last year and just barely missed out on the division title. Tampa got better in the offseason and had taken strong ownership of the divison for years before 2025.

It's not a stretch to think that a favorable bounce here and there could have the Buccaneers securing one more win and another divisional title, but, like the Packers, this team just isn't a contender. They'll win games, as they typically always do, but no one mistakes this team as being a major threat.

2. New Orleans Saints: 8-9

The New Orleans Saints finish 8-9 in our latest record predictions. The Saints are still a year away but did win four of five games to end the 2025 season, which is significant. The offense appears to be in a good place with Tyler Shough, and offseason additions like David Edwards, Travis Etienne, and Jordyn Tyson could elevate this unit.

Kellen Moore was also in control of his squad in year one - nothing really major happened, which isn't a bad thing, so there is a path in front of Moore for growth as a coach. The Saints take another step forward and win eight games this year.

3. Carolina Panthers: 5-11-1

I have no idea how many people out there are high on the Carolina Panthers for 2026, but I am not one of them. The roster doesn't scare you, and the quarterback might be, at best, the third-strongest in the division.

Bryce Young 'broke out' in 2025 but was still thoroughly mediocre. Unless Young takes a sizeable step forward in 2026, the Panthers are going to fail to reach that next step, and with the Buccaneers and even Saints having a lot going for them, Carolina's progress is going to be stunted.

4. Atlanta Falcons: 5-12

If you remove the quarterback from the situation, the Atlanta Falcons might just have the best roster in the division. The playmakers on offense are great, and the defense really took a nice step in the right direction in 2025, but it really all comes down to the starting passer. Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. both have major concerns, and I am not sure it's worth banking on either player being good enough to lead this team.

There is also a new coaching staff in town, so that could lead to some early-season struggles.