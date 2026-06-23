2026 NFL Predictions: Updated NFC record predictions following OTAs and minicamp

NFC East

1. Dallas Cowboys: 10-7

At this point, it's hard for me to look at the NFC East and not think that the Dallas Cowboys are the most complete team. Not only does Dallas sport the best quarterback, but the massive defensive changes could have this team on the cusp of a breakout.

And let's be clear, here - the Cowboys weren't a total mess in 2025. They were 6-5-1 at one point and still finished with seven wins. This was with the league's worst defense, so even an average unit could bring forth a few more wins.

There are also some major concerns with the other three teams, so this division appears to be wide open right now.

2. Philadelphia Eagles: 9-8

Trading AJ Brown does remove that explosive element from the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has also always been a limited passer and might have more on his plate without Brown in the picture.

Sean Mannion is the new offensive coordinator, so that could complicate things, and while Philly has won double-digit games in each of the last four seasons, that doesn't guarantee anything in 2026.

The Eagles will be a good team, but we're getting to a point with this squad where we're going to wonder what they really excel at. A dropoff from 2025 is in the cards.

3. Washington Commanders: 8-9

Washington did add a lot of talent in the offseason. In 2024, the Commanders broke out with a rookie Jayden Daniels, but based on how 2025 went, it's pretty clear that 2024 was definitely more of a Cinderella run.

The Commanders did get better on paper, but this team did win just five games last year, and teams that spend a ton in free agency don't always see that kind of success the following season. To top it off, Dan Quinn appears to be a fine head coach, but not a team-elevator. It could be another losing season for the Commanders.

4. New York Giants: 6-11

I do love what the New York Giants have done this offseason, but it's not common for teams to get fixed overnight. John Harbaugh is a very good head coach, but he's not among the very best in the league. The Giants have a fine roster, but nothing that really jumps out at you. A lot would have to go right for this team to get to above .500, but instead, what we could see is some modest growth in year one and an avenue for this team to really breakout in 2027.