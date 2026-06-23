2026 NFL Predictions: Updated NFC record predictions following OTAs and minicamp

NFC West

1. Los Angeles Rams: 12-5

It might end up being a major shock if the Los Angeles Rams do not win the Super Bowl this year. Adding Myles Garrett in a trade, along with adding Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson to the mix, gives the Rams a roster free of major holes.

Matthew Stafford is the reigning MVP and flirted with 50 touchdown passes in 2025, and the offense itself was explosive and dangerous. All in all, the Rams find themselves atop the NFL world and a clear Super Bowl favorite. They'll win 12 games in our latest record prediction.

2. San Francisco 49ers: 11-6

The San Francisco 49ers went 12-5 during the 2025 season despite dealing with a ton of injuries. What we've seen from this team in the Kyle Shanahan era is both a high ceiling and a low floor. They've been to two Super Bowls since 2019 but have also seen seasons get wasted away because of injuries.

Given that the injury trend has kept up for years, they'll probably deal with some in 2026. Still, we have them finishing 11-6 in our updated record predictions, which would still be a successful year.

3. Seattle Seahawks: 11-6

A regression could be coming for the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle did lose Kenneth Walker III and Riq Woolen in free agency, so those two departures are worth mentioning, and while it's not a perfect science, the Super Bowl hangover is a real thing for certain teams.

Seattle is going to still win a ton of games, as the team is returning most of their key contributors from 2025, but a very slight regression feels realistic. Head coach Mike Macdonald has won 24 regular season games across his first two seasons and should have a third in three years coming up.

4. Arizona Cardinals: 2-15

The Arizona Cardinals could definitely become the first team to go winless in the 17-game era, but we'll slot them at 2-15 for now. Even if the Cardinals were in the worst division in football, there'd be no viable path to success. Not only is the roster bottom-5 in the NFL, but the quarterback situation is even worse.

Mike LaFleur is the new head coach, so like other teams, a brand-new coaching staff could bring some inconsistencies. Overall, I am not sure how Cardinals fans could get excited about this year. It's a brutal reminder of just how unforgiving the NFL can be.