Vikings make monumental QB move in updated 2026 NFL Mock Draft

82. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Jacob Rodriguez could be an exceptional find for the Vikings at pick 82. He might be the best coverage linebacker in the NFL Draft. While Rodriguez isn't the biggest player at the position, he does a lot of the typical linebacker things well and is a future starter for the team. With Eric Wilson currently set to be a free agent, it might be time to find a replacement.

97. Sam Hecht, OC, Kansas State

Vikings trade pick 156 to Arizona Cardinals for QB Kyler Murray

The Vikings and Kyler Murray could be the next reclamation project quarterback we see in the NFL. While Murray does have a behemoth contract, the Vikings could straight-up guarantee that he's on the team with a trade. The Arizona Cardinals would not be able to get much at all for Murray even if a team was willing to trade for him.

But the fit makes all the sense in the world, and all the Vikings have to give up is pick 156.

235. Luke Altmeyer, QB, Illinois

The Vikings should also be looking to take a swing on a developmental quarterback. Seeing as the team still might not have a franchise quarterback even with Murray potentially in the picture, they should take multiple swings every offseason until they find the guy.

Luke Altmeyer might only end up as a mid-tier backup at best, but these are the types of changes that Minnesota has to take. You never know which team could find the next Brock Purdy with one of these late-round quarterbacks.

236. J'Mari Taylor, RB, Virginia

Running back is somewhat of a need for the Vikings, so they take a chance on J'Mari Taylor at pick 236. Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason just didn't really cut it in 2025, so perhaps there's a chance Taylor sees a few carries per game in 2026.

241. Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon

Adding another cornerback, the Vikings take Jadon Canady and keep stacking these late-round selections.

245. Romello Brinson, WR, SMU

Finishing up in this draft, the Vikings take Romello Brinson from SMU. Brinson is 6-2 and had 638 yards in 2025. Minnesota could hope that Brinson finds a role at the bottom of the depth chart.