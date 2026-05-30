Von Miller has obvious new team for 2026 season (but they may not want him)

NFL free agent and legendary pass rusher Von Miller is still searching for a new team in the 2026 offseason. Miller only played 37 percent of the snaps last year as a member of the Washington Commanders, but racked up 9 sacks and proved that he can still get after the quarterback in his late 30s.

Miller's pass rush ability is like a great jump shot -- it's the last thing to go.

Even if he isn't a full-time player off the edge at this point in his NFL career, Miller will still be an asset to a team with championship aspirations this coming season, and his next team could not be more obvious: The Denver Broncos. But the question at this point is not a matter of whether or not Miller should sign back for one last ride with the Broncos; it's a question of whether or not the Broncos want it to happen.

Miller has been campaigning for weeks, trying to show how much he wants to be back in Denver, but this saga has reached a Shakespearean level of unrequited love.

Von Miller's next team should be the Denver Broncos, but do the Broncos actually want him?

Von Miller said everyone knows he wants to return to the #Broncos. He’s lobbied, but also knows it’s beyond his control.



The OLB room would be “a force” and Von said he would “love to assist and be a vice president to Bo Nix and Courtland Sutton.” pic.twitter.com/acB8kkshjN — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) May 27, 2026

The Denver Broncos have one of the best pass rush groups in the entire NFL. The need for Miller may not be obvious when you consider the fact that they have set franchise records in back-to-back seasons in sacks, but they lost defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers this offseason.

While Miller and Franklin-Myers obviously don't play the same position, the importance of the veteran presence Franklin-Myers brought to the table cannot be overstated.

The Broncos are replacing Franklin-Myers with a combination of young players -- 2025 3rd-round pick Sai'vion Jones and 2026 3rd-round pick Tyler Onyedim. Off the edge, the Broncos boast one of the top duos in the league in Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper. Their depth is outstanding as well with Dondrea Tillman and Que Robinson.

The Broncos also have Jonah Elliss, who was an All-Rookie selection in the 2024 season, but Elliss is also learning the trade of playing inside linebacker this offseason.

And it's the idea of a position switch for Elliss that could make the addition of Miller make a lot of sense. If Ellis is going to float between the edge rusher position and linebacker, then Miller's presence could not only help the young players on the practice field, but give the Broncos some very necessary depth as they chase another Super Bowl title.

There are always the logistics of price and whose spot he might take on the roster, but for a roster ready to win it all, the idea of one last ride with Miller almost makes too much sense. The question now is whether or not the Broncos will match Miller's desire to play for the team.