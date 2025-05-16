Way too early 2025 NFL picks and predictions for Week 1 games

September 7th - Lions @ Packers, 4:25 PM

In what could be an early contender for game of the year, the Detroit Lions are in Green Bay to face the Packers in Week 1. Both the Lions and Packers made the playoffs in 2024, but it was the Lions who ended up being the better team.

However, the gap in the NFC North has closed a bit, and I see the Packers defending Lambeau and getting a massive victory in Week 1.

Packers win 30-24

September 7th - Texans @ Rams, 4:25 PM

This could be a really neat Super Bowl 60 matchup, honestly. We're not even close to getting there yet, but we do have two very good teams playing each other in Week 1, as the Texans faceoff against the Rams. Both teams won a playoff game in 2024 and also won 10 games during the regular season.

You may think that Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay hold the fort down in Week 1, but this could be the year that the Texans finally breakout and peak in the CJ Stroud era. Give me the Texans on a last-second field goal.

Texans win 30-28

September 7th - Ravens @ Bills, 8:20 PM

Sunday Night Football is a rematch of the AFC Divisional Round, where the Buffalo Bills beat the Baltimore Ravens. This is a tough game to pick, as the Ravens and Bills are pretty evenly-matched, but Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are just too much at times and are going to be the deciding factor in this one.

Ravens win 29-23

September 8th - Vikings @ Bears, 8:15 PM

Monday Night Football sees the Minnesota Vikings traveling to play the Chicago Bears, and I really have no idea why people are so high on the Vikings this year - they are essentially starting a rookie QB in JJ McCarthy, so he is bound to take his lumps.

Caleb Williams has a year under his belt and now has a competent offensive coach and a ton of talent around him. The Bears are going to win this game and get out to a crucial 1-0 start.

Bears win 24-16