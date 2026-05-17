Way-too-early 2026 NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 1 game

Sunday, September 13th, 1:00 PM ET

New York Jets @ Tennessee Titans

The Jets and Titans both made some notable changes this offseason, but Tennessee is clearly ahead of New York in their respective rebuilds, as the Titans could have the franchise quarterback in the building in Cam Ward, and the Tennessee coaching staff also appears to be a lot stronger than what the Jets have.

The Titans take care of business and win this one.

Prediction: Titans win 17-14

Sunday, September 13th, 1:00 PM ET

Baltimore Ravens @ Indianapolis Colts

The Ravens are in Indianapolis to face the Colts, a team that got out to a 7-1 start in 2025. It's important to still take note of that, as many of the same players are returning. However, with Daniel Jones' Achilles injury not being 100 percent certain at the moment, there is probably a chance he doesn't suit up for Week 1.

Baltimore hired Jesse Minter as the head coach, and he brings a sharp defensive mind to a team that desperately needed something like that. This should be a game where Baltimore simply takes care of business.

Prediction: Ravens win 27-20

Sunday, September 13th, 1:00 PM ET

Atlanta Falcons @ Pittsburgh Steelers

With Rodgers back in the picture for another season, that does kind of give us a solid baseline for the Steelers for 2026. This isn't going to be a great team, but the Falcons aren't that team, either. The Falcons do boast some exceptional talent on the offensive side of the ball and could gain an advantage over the Steelers in that regard.

Pittsburgh has a lot of average on the roster and could struggle to contain high-end players on either side of the ball. The Falcons win this one.

Prediction: Falcons win 20-17

Sunday, September 13th, 1:00 PM ET

Chicago Bears @ Carolina Panthers

Chicago and Carolina both won their divisions in 2025, but the Bears are the far better team at the moment. Chicago doesn't fall victim to an ugly Week 1 loss and is able to already notch a one-score win.

Prediction: Bears win 24-21