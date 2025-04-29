Way too early record predictions for every team following 2025 NFL Draft

AFC East

Buffalo Bills: 13-4

The Buffalo Bills are again going to waltz their way through the AFC East en route to yet another division title, but the Bills obviously have much bigger things on their mind, and like the Baltimore Ravens, the regular season is just a formality at this point. Buffalo again lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs in 2024.

New England Patriots: 9-8

A team I could see shocking the NFL world and flirt with a winning record, the New England Patriots do just that in our predictions and finish second in the AFC East with a 9-8 record. Mike Vrabel is exactly the type of head coach this team is missing, and they have added a ton of talent to their roster this offseason.

New York Jets: 8-9

Perhaps bringing some of that rugged culture over from Detroit to New York, Aaron Glenn's New York Jets could go 8-9 in the 2025 NFL Season, which would indicate that they could be just a few pieces away from once again making the playoffs. The Jets have the longest playoff-drought streak in the NFL.

Miami Dolphins: 6-11

Do we have any reason to believe that Tua Tagovailoa can play a full season at this point? The Miami Dolphins, we project, go 6-11 in the 2025 NFL Season and see their QB again missing some with injuries.

AFC West

Denver Broncos: 12-5

At long last, the Kansas City Chiefs reign atop the AFC West comes to an end in our predictions, as the Denver Broncos win two more games in 2025 than they do in 2024 and capture the title for the first time since 2015.

Kansas City Chiefs: 12-5

But the Kansas City Chiefs still carve out a nice season at 12-5. Them winning every single one-score game in 2024 is simply not going to happen again, period.

Los Angeles Chargers: 10-7

I am not sure the Los Angeles Chargers did quite enough to take that next step, and I do believe there are some serious questions regarding just how good Justin Herbert is. LA still goes 10-7 in 2025, though.

Las Vegas Raiders: 5-12

One team that did improve but didn't improve enough to make up ground in the AFC is the Las Vegas Raiders, who will trot out Geno Smith as their QB. Smith is comfortably the worst QB in the division and probably won't be able to do a ton with the Raiders in 2025.