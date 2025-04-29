Way too early record predictions for every team following 2025 NFL Draft

NFC North

Detroit Lions: 12-5

The Detroit Lions finish with a respectable 12-5 record in the 2025 NFL Season. Losing both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn is going to hurt, but even winning 12 games is going to be another impressive feat for this team, who has been rebuilt under the guidance of Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell.

Green Bay Packers: 11-6

Going 11-6 yet again, the Green Bay Packers seem stuck in the 'good not great' mud here. They'll again make the postseason but are left wondering how they can take the next step into that elite status.

Chicago Bears: 8-9

Going 8-9 in year one of the Ben Johnson era might not be good enough in the eyes of same Bears fans, but this could set the stage for Chicago to really make a run at things in the 2026 NFL Season.

Minnesota Vikings: 6-11

I can see a regression from the Minnesota Vikings in 2025. Remember, they are now starting a de-facto rookie QB in JJ McCarthy, so them winning a ton of games simply might not be in the picture this upcoming season.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons: 10-7

If Michael Penix Jr can take some sort of leap, this Atlanta Falcons roster is plenty good enough to win double-digit games and capture the division title. The roster is better than you think, and Penix has a great supporting cast around him to succeed.

Carolina Panthers: 9-8

Another sneaky team I like to take a leap in 2025 is the Carolina Panthers, who are another team with a better roster than you think and a young QB in Bryce Young who really played quite well after his benching in the 2024 NFL Season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4-13

I was actually surprised when I finished up the simulator and saw that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished with just four wins, but they do really have the lowest ceiling between themselves, the Falcons, and the Panthers, so there is a path where this team kind of hits a wall and disappoints in 2025.

New Orleans Saints: 2-15

Maybe the worst team in the NFL for 2025, the New Orleans Saints go 2-15 and might be in a great position to draft the best QB in college football in the 2026 NFL Draft.