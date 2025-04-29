Way too early record predictions for every team following 2025 NFL Draft

NFC East

Washington Commanders: 12-5

Look for the Washington Commanders to win the NFC East in 2025. A little bit of a Super Bowl hangover could give the Commanders and Jayden Daniels a path to win the division. Daniels is also the best QB in the NFC East by a substantial margin.

Philadelphia Eagles: 11-6

The Philadelphia Eagles are simply too talented to not win a ton of games in 2025, but I can see them regressing just a tad bit and not dominating opponents like they did in the 2024 NFL Season.

Philly did lose quite a bit on defense in free agency, and Kellen Moore left to be the head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

Dallas Cowboys: 6-11

A pretty 'whatever' season from the Dallas Cowboys; they win just six games in our predictions and could turn out to be one of the most irrelevant teams in the NFL in 2025.

New York Giants: 5-12

The 5-12 New York Giants could put many people out of a job at the end of the season, but they did take a first-round QB in the 2025 NFL Draft in Jaxson Dart for what that is worth.

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams: 12-5

The LA Rams battled through injuries in 2024 to finish 10-7. They won't be nearly as injured in 2025 and will finish with a much more stable and consistent 12-5 record.

Arizona Cardinals: 10-7

I love the Arizona Cardinals and where they are going. They needed to improve along the DL and did just that this offseason. This team doubled their win total from 2023 into 2024 and will add two more wins in 2025.

San Francisco 49ers: 8-9

An average roster with what appears to be an average-ish QB, the San Francisco 49ers are in a bit of a transition period but can still scrape together some wins in 2025.

Seattle Seahawks: 5-12

I have no idea what the Seattle Seahawks are trying to do, but they got worse this offseason and aren't going to win nearly as many games in the 2025 NFL Season, finishing 5-12.