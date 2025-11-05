Week 10 NFL Predictions: Picks and score predictions for every primetime game

Atlanta Falcons (3-5) @ Indianapolis Colts (7-2)

Sunday, November 9, 9:30 AM ET

This game may not be played in American "primetime" hours, but it's being played overseas in the primetime hours. And a national audience will be able to see the Colts take on the Falcons in Berlin, so this game qualifies.

Despite the fact that the Colts are 7-2 and have been one of the best teams in the NFL this season, the line in this game is just 6.5 points in favor of the Colts, and it's fair to say people were spooked by their six-turnover performance last week against the Steelers.

The Falcons have been a top-10 team this season at forcing turnovers (9th), and they'll need to do a lot of that to beat the Colts here.

Prediction: Colts win 31-23

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) @ Los Angeles Chargers (6-3)

Sunday, November 9, 8:20 PM ET

The Pittsburgh Steelers just got one of the more impressive wins of their 2025 season with a signature win against the Indianapolis Colts. It didn't seem like anyone was going to be able to figure out how to stop that Colts offense, and then the Steelers come out and force six turnovers against them.

As impressive as that was, they're going to have to take down another tough AFC opponent in the Chargers, who are a bit beaten up at the moment. The Chargers have now lost both starting offensive tackles (Rashawn Slater, Joe Alt) to season ending injuries.

With what we saw the Steelers do to Daniel Jones last week, Justin Herbert needs to make quick decisions, or he's going down a lot in this game.

Prediction: Steelers win 23-19