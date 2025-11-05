Week 10 NFL Predictions: Picks and score predictions for every primetime game

Philadelphia Eagles (6-2) @ Green Bay Packers (5-2-1)

Monday, November 10, 8:15 PM ET

The Green Bay Packers fell prey to the dreaded "trap" game last week with the Carolina Panthers coming to town. Not that the Panthers are a bad team, by any means (the opposite is true, as a matter of fact). But the reality is, the Packers expect to win games at home against teams like the Panthers, who are just hovering around a .500 record at this point.

Green Bay's letdown against the Panthers has to serve as a wake-up call, because they've now got the Eagles coming to town for Monday Night Football in Week 10.

This matchup should be incredible, and it's going to be a lot of fun to see if the Eagles get to see their new trade acquisitions make their debuts. Jaelan Phillips could be a crucial addition off the edge for this team making a run at back-to-back Super Bowl wins.

The Packers also seem to be at a bit of a disadvantage here, because the Eagles are coming off of their bye in Week 9. They've had extra time to prepare for this one.

Right now, the oddsmakers have the Packers as very conservative 2.5-point favorites at home, which seems about right for this matchup. These two teams have playmakers galore, they play tough defense, and they are well-coached. It's no wonder why the NFL wanted this game in one of the primetime slots when the schedule was made.

Honestly, this game feels like such a toss-up on paper. It's hard to be super confident in the Packers after seeing them flounder against the Panthers, and the Eagles coming off of a bye is a tough draw, even playing at home.

Prediction: Eagles win 27-26