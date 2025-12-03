Week 14 NFL Predictions: Picks and score predictions for every primetime game

Philadelphia Eagles (8-4) @ Los Angeles Chargers (8-4)

Monday, December 8, 8:15 PM

This matchup is going to be a great test for both teams. The Los Angeles Chargers are 4-0 against their AFC West opponents this season (which is huge), but 4-4 against the rest of the NFL so far this season.

That would include losses -- up to this point -- against both of the NFC East teams they have played (Giants, Commanders). Could the Eagles make it 0-3 for the Chargers against NFC East teams?

It's getting more and more difficult to predict Eagles games on a weekly basis. On the one hand, you can't help but lean toward picking them on a given week because of all they've proven over the past couple of years. On the other hand, you can't ignore all of the close encounters and disappointing games like we saw against the Chicago Bears.

One of the biggest factors for this game against the Chargers is the fact that Justin Herbert just had surgery on his non-throwing hand. And while he was head coach of the Broncos, Vic Fangio's defenses consistently gave Herbert a lot of fits.

After getting absolutely embarrassed on Black Friday against the Chicago Bears, I think we'll see the Eagles bounce back this week. I'm going to stop short of saying they're going to bounce back in a "big way", because this team hasn't really been the type to blow folks out lately.

The Chargers are dealing with a lot of injuries. They don't have the greatest home-field advantage. Their quarterback is beat up. The Eagles have had extra time to rest.

Prediction: Eagles win 24-20