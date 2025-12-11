Week 15 NFL predictions: Picks and score predictions for every divisional game

Los Angeles Chargers (9-4) @ Kansas City Chiefs (6-7)

I think I speak for everyone when I say, for the millionth time, it's still shocking to see the Kansas City Chiefs with a losing record entering the middle of December. They've got a chance to come home in Week 15 against the Chargers and get things back on track, but just like the Ravens, are we really going to treat the Chiefs winning as a foregone conclusion at this point?

The advantage the Chiefs have this week is that the Chargers look a little fraudulent with their 9-4 record at this point. They beat the Eagles on Monday night, but it required five turnovers and overtime to get it done. This Chargers team is just so beat up, and Justin Herbert is playing hurt.

I don't have much confidence in either of these teams right now, but I'll take the Chiefs in a bit of a defensive dogfight.

Prediction: Chiefs win 22-19

Buffalo Bills (9-4) @ New England Patriots (11-2)

The amount that's at stake in this game for both the Bills and the Patriots truly cannot be overstated. The Patriots are coming off of a bye week and have an advantage in that way, but this could be a massive swing game for the Buffalo Bills if they can pull off the upset on the road.

Just the fact that this would be an upset for the Bills at this point in the year is wild. The reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen did MVP things last week against the Bengals and although this would be an upset in terms of the records of each team, the Bills are actually 1.5-point favorites.

And that's kind of the way I'm thinking heading into it. I'm buying what the Patriots are selling this year, but I get the impression that Allen is going to be in another mode for this game. Even with an impressive win against the Bills earlier this season, a win by the Patriots here would be easily their most impressive of the season.

Prediction: Bills win 27-25