Week 15 NFL predictions: Picks and score predictions for every divisional game

Washington Commanders (3-10) @ New York Giants (2-11)

Who cares?

Just kidding, we care. In a couple of months, we'll all be wishing we could watch this game, because we'll all be wishing we could watch any game.

Even though this game doesn't have high stakes for the regular season, it could have massive NFL Draft implications. Although, will either of these teams be looking at the quarterback position? Not likely, which means that if one of these teams can end up with the #1 overall pick, they could sell it off to a quarterback-needy team for a franchise-altering haul.

These are the types of games that can end up oddly awesome.

Prediction: Giants win 31-23

Carolina Panthers (7-6) @ New Orleans Saints (3-10)

Even though this game doesn't exactly have high stakes for both teams, this is one of the most interesting games of the entire week.

First of all, the Panthers are making a little run at the NFC South title. After their huge win against the Los Angeles Rams, the Panthers are in position to potentially be in sole possession of first place in the division after this weekend, depending on whether or not the Falcons can come through against the Bucs.

Meanwhile, the Saints may have found something in Tyler Shough. The second-round pick is getting it done with both his arm and his legs, showing off some impressive poise in an upset win over the Bucs last week. I love this matchup, and I fear the worst for the Panthers. Coming off a bye, I'll take Carolina, but don't be shocked if the Saints keep it rolling, either.

Prediction: Panthers win 24-23